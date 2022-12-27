Read full article on original website
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Croatia rings in New Year as fully integrated EU member
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world’s largest passport-free travel area. It marked a fresh start for the small Balkan nation of 4 million people...
Zelenskyy Warns 'Terrorist State' Russia It Will Never Be Forgiven For Appalling Bombings
"They call themselves Christians ... but they are following the devil," the Ukrainian president said of Russian leaders and attackers.
Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the commissioning of new warships and vowed Thursday to further strengthen his country's navy. “We will speed up and increase the volumes of construction of ships of various projects, equip them with the most modern weapons, and conduct the operational and combat training using the experience received during the special military operation,” Putin said, referring to Russia's 10-month-old campaign in Ukraine.
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least one person and wounding 14 others, in a sign that the pace of Russia attacks had picked up before New Year's. Some Ukrainians defied the danger, however, to return to the...
China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
Made-in-China labels become a problem for Meta's anti-China stance
SAN FRANCISCO - For more than a year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a point of stoking fears about China. He's told U.S. lawmakers that China "steals" American technology and played up nationalist concerns about threats from Chinese-owned rival TikTok. But now Meta has a growing problem: The social...
New Year’s Eve celebrations: fireworks and festivities amid global uncertainties
Countries around the world welcomed in an uncertain new year amid economic woes, fears of new Covid variations arising in China, and the political backdrop of conflict in Ukraine. Many cities were hosting firework displays and large public gatherings free of restrictions for the first time since the pandemic. Large...
UK problems won't go away in 2023, Sunak warns
LONDON (AP) — Britain has had a tough 12 months and its problems will not “go away” in 2023 — but the coronation of King Charles III will help bring the country together, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday in his New Year message. Sunak, who...
Fallen colossus: USSR's terror, triumphs began 100 years ago
MOSCOW (AP) — With its brutality, technological accomplishments and rigid ideology, the Soviet Union loomed over the world like an immortal colossus. It led humankind into outer space, exploded the most powerful nuclear weapon ever, and inflicted bloody purges and cruel labor camps on its own citizens while portraying itself as the vanguard of enlightened revolution.
