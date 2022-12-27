ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison Township, MI

mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

Looking back at the last year

In this issue, we continue to look back at the people and events making news in 2022. The first half of the year was featured in the Dec. 27 issue. Swanton Village Council approved Shannon Shulters as the village administrator. She replaced Rosanna Hoelzle, who resigned. Triangular Processing announced plans...
WAUSEON, OH
WILX-TV

City of Lansing Human Services grant applications are open through Jan. 12

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As announced by Mayor Andy Schor, the City of Lansing’s Human Services grant applications are open. The Human Services grants are intended to help fund local organizations that support Lansing residents. The funding targets organizations and programs that provide services in the categories of basic needs, employability development, health & mental health, and life skills.
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

Coldwater Fire Department responds to a pair of Wednesday fires

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Wednesday turned out to be a busy for the Coldwater Fire Department as they had to respond to a pair of fires. A structure fire was reported in the 500 block of East Chicago Street at about 10:30 p.m.. Crews arrived to find a vacant building fully involved.
COLDWATER, MI
13abc.com

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
TOLEDO, OH
WNEM

Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Former Jackson County deputy eases into new role as police chief

SPRING ARBOR, MI – After spending more than two decades as a Jackson County law enforcement officer, retirement wasn’t going to come easy for Dan Deering. Deering, 47, left his role as a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in August after serving for about 24 years. He took over for Howard Noppe as Spring Arbor Township police chief one week later. Noppe retired after a 40-year career in law enforcement.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Ask Lansing

Are there any low cost vet in Lansing?

In your personal experience of any affordable emergency vets? We’ve had to take our dog to PACE twice, but it was over a grand each visit (1,300 up front deposit) we don’t have at the moment. Our dog has epilepsy and we need to get him care asap. Thanks for your suggestions.
LANSING, MI

