Wanda Bernice Cochran Tomlin, of Moravia, IA, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Wanda was born on March 24, 1934, the oldest of 9 children, to Lester and Edna (Faris) Cochran. She graduated from Moravia Community School in the class of 1952. Wanda married the love of her life, Dean Tomlin, on December 23, 1951. To this union, they were blessed with 3 children, Dean Jr., Debbie, and Mike.

MORAVIA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO