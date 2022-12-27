ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Wayland Police Department Promotes 3 Officers

WAYLAND — Acting Police Chief Ed Burman announced today, December 31, Wayland Police Department promoted three officers to the ranks of sergeant and acting sergeant this week. “I hope this is the beginning of advancement for our department and for these three officers. I hope it is the first...
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Felix Torres Retiring After 34 Years

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Felix Torres is retiring after 34 years. “We’re ending 2022 by bidding farewell to Deputy Chief Felix Torres, who retires today after 34 years of faithful & dedicated service to the City of Framingham. Congratulations on your retirement, Deputy–may it be a long, healthy & happy one! A “Tip of the Helmet” for a job well done!,” posted the Framingham Fire Department today, December 30.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI

Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
WOONSOCKET, RI
FraminghamSOURCE

Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, Truck Driver

MILLBURY – Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a long illness. Larry leaves his loving wife of 25 years, Denise (Donovan) Rudolph; children Lisa Ann (Rudolph) Lyons and her husband Todd of South Grafton, Kevin Rudolph of Boston, Michelle Howerton of Milford and Larry Howerton of Natick, Heather (Donovan) Ouellette and her husband Leon Jr. and Kristin Donovan of Millbury; his grandchildren Michael and Danny Higgins, Daisy and Betsy O’Reilly, Vincent Ruscitti and his wife Katelyn, Nicholas Rudolph, Landen Remillard, and his great grandchild Enzo Ruscitti. He also leaves his siblings, Robert Rudolph and his wife Toby of Deerfield Beach, FL, Donna Rudolph and her partner Carolyn Machado of Framingham, Janny Howerton and her husband Kenny of Newnan, GA, and Kelly Felzmann and her husband Frank of Bellingham, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Alice (Carney) Rudolph and Lawrence Edward Rudolph Sr., his brothers Jackie and Stevie Rudolph, and grandson Owen Higgins.
MILLBURY, MA
WCVB

60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66

NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Truck Breaks Utility Pole

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Western Avenue for a downed pole on December 23. the incident happened at 63 Western Avenue at 6;32 a.m. “An unknown box truck took down low hanging wires causing a utility pole to break,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy