Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Wayland Police Department Promotes 3 Officers
WAYLAND — Acting Police Chief Ed Burman announced today, December 31, Wayland Police Department promoted three officers to the ranks of sergeant and acting sergeant this week. “I hope this is the beginning of advancement for our department and for these three officers. I hope it is the first...
Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
For 2nd Consecutive Weekend, MetroWest Medical ‘Diverting’ Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive weekend, MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice.”. Last weekend, December 24 and December 25, the Tenet-owned hospital sent local Fire Departments an email requesting ambulances to its...
Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Felix Torres Retiring After 34 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Felix Torres is retiring after 34 years. “We’re ending 2022 by bidding farewell to Deputy Chief Felix Torres, who retires today after 34 years of faithful & dedicated service to the City of Framingham. Congratulations on your retirement, Deputy–may it be a long, healthy & happy one! A “Tip of the Helmet” for a job well done!,” posted the Framingham Fire Department today, December 30.
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Pole on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a crash on Route 9 yesterday afternoon, December 29. Police were called to 680 Worcester Road at 11:53 a.m. for a vehicle that struck a utility pole. One individual was transported with injuries to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI
Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
Governor Baker Appoints Whelan & Beggan to MassDOT Board of Directors
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker this week announced the appointment of Timothy Whelan and Joseph Beggan to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Board of Directors. The Governor also reappointed current Board members Dean Mazzarella and Timothy King whose terms will be extended. “Representative Timothy Whelan...
Framingham Police: One Driver Summonsed in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One driver was summonsed for motor vehicle violations after a 3-vehicle crash on December 23. the crash happened at 5:57 p.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Caldor Road. No one was injured, said Police. One driver was “summonsed for motor vehicle violations,” said Framingham Police...
Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, Truck Driver
MILLBURY – Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a long illness. Larry leaves his loving wife of 25 years, Denise (Donovan) Rudolph; children Lisa Ann (Rudolph) Lyons and her husband Todd of South Grafton, Kevin Rudolph of Boston, Michelle Howerton of Milford and Larry Howerton of Natick, Heather (Donovan) Ouellette and her husband Leon Jr. and Kristin Donovan of Millbury; his grandchildren Michael and Danny Higgins, Daisy and Betsy O’Reilly, Vincent Ruscitti and his wife Katelyn, Nicholas Rudolph, Landen Remillard, and his great grandchild Enzo Ruscitti. He also leaves his siblings, Robert Rudolph and his wife Toby of Deerfield Beach, FL, Donna Rudolph and her partner Carolyn Machado of Framingham, Janny Howerton and her husband Kenny of Newnan, GA, and Kelly Felzmann and her husband Frank of Bellingham, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Alice (Carney) Rudolph and Lawrence Edward Rudolph Sr., his brothers Jackie and Stevie Rudolph, and grandson Owen Higgins.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
Framingham Police: Coat Stolen From Lifetime Fitness
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Lifetime Fitness at 490 Old Conn Path for a theft. A coat was stolen from an unlocked locker, said Framingham Police. The theft was reported yesterday, December 28, at 1:37 p.m. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time.
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in School Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on School Street on December 24. The crash happened at 85 School Street on December 24 at 7;53 a.m. The driver “struck a utility pole,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One individual was transported to...
WCVB
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Seekonk
A $1 million lottery prize was won at a convenience store in Seekonk on Friday. The winning ticket was sold at Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in the southeastern Massachusetts town. The prize, which is worth $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch-off game. The...
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
Framingham Police: Thieves Try To Steal Dirt Bike at 4 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Eames Street at 4 a.m. for two men observed trying to steal a dirt bike from the backyard, said Police. Framingham Police did not get a description of the two men. They were unsuccessful in their theft attempt.
Healey and Driscoll Name Scott Reed as Chief Legal Counsel
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll today, December 29, announced that they will appoint Paige Scott Reed as Chief Legal Counsel. Scott Reed is currently a Partner at Prince Lobel Tye LLP. She will be the first Black woman appointed to the position in Massachusetts...
Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66
NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
Framingham Police: Truck Breaks Utility Pole
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Western Avenue for a downed pole on December 23. the incident happened at 63 Western Avenue at 6;32 a.m. “An unknown box truck took down low hanging wires causing a utility pole to break,” said the Framingham Police spokesperson.
Senator Markey: MEMA To Receive $2.7 Million For Renovations
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0