Fairfield Sun Times
Jackie “Jack” Arlyn Becker
Jackie “Jack” Arlyn Becker, age 78, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022 at The Azalea Place in Great Falls after many years of declining health. He was preceded in death by his father, Tayfield Becker; mother, Evalyn Renk; sister, LaVonne Kellogg; and his longtime partner, Betty Reiquam.
Fairfield Sun Times
Maryann Dormady
Regretfully, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Maryann Dormady of Great Falls, Montana passed away on December 22, 2022, after a short illness. Maryann was born in Great Falls on June 25, 1943, and raised in Fairfield, MT by her parents, Dale and Edna Lee. She was one of five children with sisters, Karen, Debbie, Theresa, Sandi, and brother, John.
Fairfield Sun Times
Joint commission meeting on HD 80 seat moved to Helena
The joint meeting Tuesday of commissioners from Powell and Lewis and Clark counties to select a new representative for state House District 80 will now be held in Helena instead of Deer Lodge, officials said Wednesday. The meeting will still be held 2 p.m. Tuesday. But it will now be...
