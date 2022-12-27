Section man arrested for child pornography found on cellphone

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – Investigators with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) arrested a man for multiple counts of child pornography in December.

According to DCSO, they were tipped off by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a man living near Powell was suspected to have child pornography in his possession.

On December 13, an investigator with the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children went to the home of Toney Dewayne Chapman, 59, of Section. After speaking with Chapman, officers found that he had several illegal photos and videos stored on a cellphone.

Further investigation, and digital analysis, led to him being charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

He was arrested on Dec. 19 and his bond was set at $100,000. He bonded out the same day.

