Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bbbtv12.com
Louise “Wheezy” Lawson, Harriman
Louise “Wheezy” Lawson, age 79 of Harriman, gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Wartburg. She was born on June 25, 1943, in Rockwood, TN. She is preceded in death by her father and mother: John “Footlog” Kirby & Ann Kirby; husband of 38 years: James Lawson Sr; brothers: Clarence “Bud” Kirby, Tommy Kirby, Larry Kirby; and sister; Barbara Brown. She is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Jerome “Jerry” Swenson, Harriman
Jerome “Jerry” Swenson age 80 of Harriman, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Jerry was a Veteran during the Vietnam Era. He was a devoted coach of youth baseball and basketball. He worked on the C-130, F-16, F-22, and many other fighter planes during his 32 years at Lockheed. Jerry was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Paul Swenson.
bbbtv12.com
Keith Woznek, Clinton
Keith Woznek died on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at his home in Clinton, TN after battling cancer. He is now in the presence of his Savior, Jesus. Born January 9th, 1950 in Syracuse, NY to Harriet (Murray) Woznek and Peter Woznek, Keith lived a life of distinction, devotion to family, and service to Jesus. In the later years of his life, Keith was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.
bbbtv12.com
Patsy Garrison Baker, 88
Patsy Garrison Baker, age 88, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 28, 2022. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge and had retired from ORNL, working at both the K25 & Y12 plants. Patsy was preceded in death by husband, Alva “Al” Baker;...
bbbtv12.com
Margie Lee McNelley, Clinton
Margie Lee McNelley, age 90, of Clinton, TN, passed away at Diversicare in Oak Ridge, TN on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. Margie enjoyed going to church and she enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army. In her free time, she did embroidery. Above all, Margie loved her children and grandchildren. She...
bbbtv12.com
Faye Clark Hutchinson, Hahira, GA (formerly of Harriman)
Faye Clark Hutchinson age 83 of Hahira, GA formerly of Harriman, TN passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. Preceded in death by husband; Bill Hutchinson parents Jim and Mae Clark, brothers; Orville E. Clark, J.C. and Roy Clark, sister; Ruth Greene and husband Orville Greene, brother-in-law Clarence Campbell Sr. Survived...
bbbtv12.com
Charles J. Brewer, Oliver Springs
Charles J. Brewer, age 59 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 12-1:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, Tn. The memorial service will begin at 1:00...
bbbtv12.com
Stephen Lee Seiber, Sunbright
Mr. Stephen Lee Seiber of Sunbright, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was 80 years young. Steve was born in Devonia, Tennessee, and was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Sunbright First Baptist Church, a member of American Legion Post 149 Wartburg, and a retiree of the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
bbbtv12.com
Angela Rena Kinney, Rockwood
Mrs. Angela Rena Kinney, age 53, of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She loved a good crossword puzzle and she even loved to color. Angela’s love for her family was evident by all who knew her, and that same love was given right back to her by her family. Angela was loved immensely and will be missed.
bbbtv12.com
Harold Leab, Caryville
Harold Leab, age 53, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Harold was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on April 1, 1969. He was a coal miner for Premium Coal. Harold was a member of Grave Hill Baptist Church in New River. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, watching NASCAR, searching for ginseng, and being out in the mountains. Harold is preceded in death by his dad Ike Leab, sister Faye, grandparents Guy, and Sabra Phillips Leab, and George and Ada Phillips Burchfield.
bbbtv12.com
Marion Parten Stubbs, 98, Oliver Springs
Marion Parten Stubbs, 98, of Oliver Springs passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Stubbs who she married in 1947, parents Joseph Stirl and Martha Jane “Jennie” Parten, siblings Margarette (Delmer) Roberts, Jay (Myra) Parten, “Wid” Parten, Maud (R.C.) Fox, Sally Byrd Parten, niece Becky (Michael) Schaaf, and nephew Gary Fox.
bbbtv12.com
John Roland Loyd III, Oak Ridge
John Roland Loyd, III, age 87, of Oak Ridge, passed away on December 28, 2022, after a sudden cardiac event. John was born on June 23, 1935, to John R. Loyd, Jr. & Peggy Rudder Loyd in Bridgeport, Alabama. He always enjoyed sharing anecdotes about his lively childhood spent fishing and hunting with his beloved brother, Mark. John played football in high school and stayed in touch with some of his high school classmates throughout his entire life. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1959, where he majored in mechanical engineering.
bbbtv12.com
Dizzy Dean Lowe, 87
Dizzy Dean Lowe, age 87, passed away, on December 26, 2022, at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Dizzy was born on October 29, 1935, and raised in the New River Community, and he lived most of his life in this area. He was a member of Batley Baptist Church. He retired from Coastal Lumber in Braxton, W.V. He loved trains, mowing, fishing, and spending time with his family.
bbbtv12.com
Barbara Ruth Sisson, Oak Ridge
Barbara Ruth Sisson, 69 of Oak Ridge passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. She began a career with Kroger in 1986 and retired from the Oak Ridge store after 30 years of employment, making many friends throughout the company as well as with customers. She enjoyed sewing and crafts and spending time with her son Mycle and her dog Beau.
bbbtv12.com
Gladys Marie Duncan Fateley, Briceville
Gladys Marie Duncan Fateley, age 88, formerly of Briceville, Tn passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Signature of Rockwood. Gladys was a member of Hill Top Baptist Church in Halls, TN. Gladys was a strong-minded individual throughout life. She is preceded in death by her father and mother Marvin & Martha Harness Duncan, brothers Joe Duncan, Lawrence Duncan, sister Sadie Jenes, daughter Sharon Thomas, niece Shelvy Jenes. Gladys is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Opal Porter, Wartburg
Opal Porter, of Wartburg, passed away on December 28, 2022. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Kerry Ruppe officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.
Victims of Crossville house fire identified
The 6 victims of the December 26 house fire in Crossville have been identified as 4 adults and 2 children.
WKRN
Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man, sheriff says
More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered his remains. Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed …. More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered...
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
wvlt.tv
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
Comments / 0