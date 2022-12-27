ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Rumors

Mark Davis reportedly drove Raiders' Derek Carr decision

The Raiders’ Derek Carr decision has become this week’s top NFL storyline, and it sets up an interesting trade market for a player who has been loosely involved in trade rumors for years. It may not have been Josh McDaniels‘ decision to move in this direction. At least, not right now.
Athlon Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver

When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team.  Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
Yardbarker

Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago

While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Yardbarker

Josh McDaniels does not sound optimistic about Raiders’ QB situation

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did not exactly mince words when it comes to his team’s quarterback situation on Friday. The Raiders have announced that they are benching starter Derek Carr for the remainder of the season and giving fourth-year backup Jarrett Stidham the chance to start instead. On Friday, McDaniels said Stidham is excited for the opportunity, but pretty strongly implied that he is not expecting much.
MassLive.com

Tua Tagovailoa injury: Dolphins QB ruled out vs. Patriots after concussion

It’s official: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday that Tagovailoa will miss the Week 17 matchup. The quarterback had missed practice all week after entering the NFL’s concussion protocol. The news comes...
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Digital Trends

NFL on Fox look bad? There’s a workaround (or two)

Other than changing the channel on your TV, we generally have little control over the more technical aspects of what’s on the screen. We (usually) can’t control resolution. We can’t control frame rate. And that makes it all the more frustrating when things don’t work the way...
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

