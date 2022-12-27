Read full article on original website
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.
6 Homes Burn In Bridgeport
2022-12-29@12:17am–#Bridgeport CT– 6 homes burned in a fire in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. Fire Chief Edwards said that everyone made it out safely and at this time it appears that 5 adults and 2 children will be displaced from the fire but that number could climb. There were no reported injuries.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
Guard rail impales car in Manchester, Connecticut
A car crashed into a guard rail on 384 in Manchester, Connecticut this week, sending the metal right through the passenger side, between both front seats, and then out the back of the car.
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
Pedestrian, 74, killed in East Haven
A 74-year-old man has been killed in a motor vehicle accident in East Haven, pushing Connecticut’s 2022 pedestrian death toll farther above 70.
Several rounds of gunfire hit car, businesses in Ansonia shooting
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A car was hit by gunfire and several rounds went into local businesses during a shooting in Ansonia on Grove Street Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Bridge Street between West Main Street and Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. While police said the […]
Investigation underway after Massachusetts man dies while in police custody in Connecticut
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man died while in police custody in Connecticut on Monday afternoon. Kevin Doherty, 55, suffered a medical emergency and was found unresponsive while in the custody of the South Windsor Police Department, according to the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
Four arrested in Old Saybrook for narcotics, gun after dealership prevents 100K fraudulent transaction
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested four individuals on Friday afternoon for possessing narcotics and a handgun after a car dealership prevented a $100,000 fraudulent transaction from taking place, officials said. According to Old Saybrook police, they were contacted by leadership at the Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram dealership on Middlesex Avenue […]
Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
Man killed in East Haven accident identified
EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Police have identified the male pedestrian that died after being involved in an accident on Wednesday night in East Haven. The victim was identified as 74-year-old Nicholas Marino of New Haven. At around 6:32 p.m., the East Haven dispatch center received a call from a...
$50,000 reward offered in connection to robberies of Connecticut mail carriers
The robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7.
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in town east of Hartford
The incident happened on Friday in Colombia, Connecticut on Hunt Road while the man was walking.
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
'It’s just sad' | Thieves rob Colchester store twice including on Christmas
COLCHESTER, Conn. — The owners of Enchanted Vines, a small gift shop in Colchester are asking for the public's help in spotting two thieves. Their business has been robbed a total of three times, the most recent incident took place on Christmas Day. "If they came and they asked...
Moosup Woman Wearing Dark Clothing Killed Crossing Killingly Roadway
A Connecticut woman was hit and killed crossing a Connecticut roadway. Windham County resident Amanda Bell, age 45, of the village of Moosup, was killed around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 on Route 101 in the town of Killingly. According to Connecticut State Police, Bell, who was wearing dark clothing...
New Haven officer used ‘inappropriate and alarming’ language, chased juveniles while off-duty
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven officer has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred while she was off duty. Police said Officer Lindsey Nesto was arrested on a warrant charging her with breach of peace for an incident that occurred in Wallingford on October 31. According to the warrant for […]
Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on I-84 West in Hartford
A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday morning. State police said a 21-year-old Manchester man was traveling in the left lane of four when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. After he lost control, troopers said the man's...
Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash
Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
