North Haven, CT

DoingItLocal

6 Homes Burn In Bridgeport

2022-12-29@12:17am–#Bridgeport CT– 6 homes burned in a fire in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. Fire Chief Edwards said that everyone made it out safely and at this time it appears that 5 adults and 2 children will be displaced from the fire but that number could climb. There were no reported injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Several rounds of gunfire hit car, businesses in Ansonia shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A car was hit by gunfire and several rounds went into local businesses during a shooting in Ansonia on Grove Street Thursday night, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Bridge Street between West Main Street and Main Street just before 3:30 p.m. While police said the […]
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Four arrested in Old Saybrook for narcotics, gun after dealership prevents 100K fraudulent transaction

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested four individuals on Friday afternoon for possessing narcotics and a handgun after a car dealership prevented a $100,000 fraudulent transaction from taking place, officials said. According to Old Saybrook police, they were contacted by leadership at the Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram dealership on Middlesex Avenue […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Man killed in East Haven accident identified

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Police have identified the male pedestrian that died after being involved in an accident on Wednesday night in East Haven. The victim was identified as 74-year-old Nicholas Marino of New Haven. At around 6:32 p.m., the East Haven dispatch center received a call from a...
EAST HAVEN, CT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut

Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on I-84 West in Hartford

A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday morning. State police said a 21-year-old Manchester man was traveling in the left lane of four when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. After he lost control, troopers said the man's...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Neely Murray, a ‘ray of sunshine,’ died in West Springfield crash

Neely Murray has been identified as the 25-year-old victim killed along with her dog in a West Springfield crash days before Christmas, sources informed MassLive. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at around 5:34 p.m., West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Piper Road near Monastery Avenue. Once authorities arrived on the scene, first responders found a 25-year-old woman seriously injured and rushed her to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
