Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Video, Transcript: Kirk Ferentz Music City Presser
Iowa Coach Discusses Saturday's Bowl Victory
Charles Woodson Makes His Thoughts On Controversial Targeting Decision Very Clear
A controversial non-targeting call prevented Michigan from a second chance at driving the field on its last possession vs. TCU this Saturday night. However, most of the college football world is still convinced a targeting foul should have been called. It would have given Michigan a first ...
49ers QB Trey Lance undergoes second ankle surgery
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery on his right ankle for the second time in just over three
Even Jim Harbaugh's dad appeared to question why his son mismanaged Michigan's timeouts in TCU loss
Just how bad was Jim Harbaugh’s clock management at the end of Michigan’s College Football Playoff semifinal loss to TCU?. So bad that it appears that his dad Jack questioned Jim’s decisions in real time. With the clock ticking down late in the fourth quarter and Michigan...
College Football Championship: TV, time, kickoff, line
TCU and either Ohio State or Georgia will play in the CFP final will be held at Sofi Stadium in Ingelwood, Calif., on Jan. 9
Cal fends off Colorado late, 80-76
Joel Brown scored a career-high 21 points to lead host Cal to an 80-76 victory over Colorado in Pac-12 play
Torrey Pines Holiday Classic complete: All-Tourney, Nick Herrmann MVPs, top scorers, 4-day coverage
SAN DIEGO — It started with a buzzer-beater by St. John Bosco's Delyle Williams in a 68-67 win over the host school It ended 31 games later with a fantastic back-and-forth East Coast over West Coast title tilt, a 71-65 win for St. John's of Washington D.C. over local San Diego power St. ...
Comments / 0