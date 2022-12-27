Read full article on original website
AccessAtlanta
Hidden gems in Sandy Springs, from cuisine to culture
Located 16.5 miles north of downtown Atlanta, Sandy Springs is a Fulton County suburb that borders North Buckhead, Dunwoody, Roswell and Cobb County and spans 38 square miles. It has a diverse community of residents from all over the world and has a lot to offer, including culture, outdoors, cuisine and more. We’ve gathered up some of Sandy Springs’ most treasured gems for all to enjoy.
luxury-houses.net
Custom-built Mediterranean-style Home in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $4.99M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home lending itself to indoor and outdoor entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 4746 Woodvale Dr NW, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,467 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathy Rubenstein – Beacham and Company Realtors (404 509-1306) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
fox5atlanta.com
Johns Creek to allow golf carts on neighborhood streets
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The City of Johns Creek has adopted a new ordinance allowing drivers to hit the road in golf cars. The changes to the law will go into effect on New Year's Day. According to the city, drivers will be able to use personal transportation vehicles like...
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
Henry County Daily Herald
Design plans for Atlanta Speedway Airport in Henry County move forward
HAMPTON — Design plans are underway for Atlanta Speedway Airport’s new layout and hangars. The Board of Commissioners recently approved two contracts for services. The first awards Michael Baker International to update the airport layout plan for $239,520, of which $235,877 will be reimbursed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will ultimately be responsible for $3,642.66.
luxury-houses.net
Offering Grandeur with No Compromise of Privacy or Security, This Gorgeous Residence in Sandy Springs, GA Lists for $5.699M
The Residence in Sandy Springs is an epitome of a well built luxury home with seamlessly transition from indoors to outdoors, now available for sale. This home located at 524 Carol Way, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Eugene Winchester – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 678-901-7590) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Sandy Springs.
luxury-houses.net
Luxury Awaits in This $5.85 Beautiful Home in Alpharetta, GA With 250 Feet of Lake Frontage
The Home in Alpharetta features a slate roof, copper gutters, a gourmet kitchen, two primary suites, an outdoor kitchen, pool and so much more, now available for sale. This home located at 1220 Troon Ct, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Qunning Rong – Keller Williams North Atlanta – (Phone: (770) 663-7291) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Alpharetta.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Boil water advisory lifted in DeKalb
The boil water advisory, which began Dec. 26 in areas in DeKalb County, has been cancelled after the Georgia Environmental Protection Division reviewed a series of microbiological test results and authorized the advisory to be lifted. A county spokesperson said the boil water advisory cancellation came after DeKalb County crews...
Custom-Built East Cobb Home Features Charming Courtyard with Modern Zen Garden
Encompassing a tranquil, stone wall-accented courtyard complete with gas lanterns, a Zen Garden with water features, bonsai trees, and a massive, stone-stacked outdoor fireplace, this 5-bedroom home exudes luxury at every turn.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
wabe.org
50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972
Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
Leasing set to begin for Ponce City Market-adjacent active adults community
Real estate investment firm Jamestown will begin leasing its new Ponce City Market-adjacent apartment building designed for active adults aged 55+ in the first quarter of 2023. The 21-story building, Signal House, sandwiched between the PCM building at the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail is expected to be ready for move-in in the third quarter of […] The post Leasing set to begin for Ponce City Market-adjacent active adults community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
henrycountytimes.com
Stockbridge City Council updates
The salaries of the mayor and city council of Stockbridge will be rising significantly in a year. The council voted December 20 to approve a proposed annual pay increase from $12,000 to $20,000 for council members and from $14,400 to $22,400 for the mayor. During a previous meeting, citizens asked during the public hearing where the money would come from and why a raise of more than 60 percent was being considered. Officials stated that there has been no increase in ten years and that an analysis of comparable municipalities was performed. There was no public comment the second time, and the pay raises will take effect in January of 2024.
fox5atlanta.com
Boil Water advisory remains in effect for 2 parts of DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:. Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line. Area 2 - South of East College Avenue,...
fox5atlanta.com
Officials say water is back on for most Clayton County water customers
Top Clayton County officials say the water is back on after days of problems for thousands of residents. Many have been without water since Christmas as the cold weather caused leaks and burst pipes.
cobbcountycourier.com
Three Cobb County facilities will remain closed through the week after pipes burst during freezing weather
Cobb County government retweeted a link to the article posted on the Cobb County website on Christmas day that announced damage to the Vinings Branch Library, the West Cobb Senior Center, and the Freeman Poole Senior Center. According to the tweet, the three facilities will remain closed for at least...
Rivian project gets federal wetlands permit, site work to expand
Rivian’s $5 billion electric vehicle factory planned for a rural site an hour east of Atlanta cleared a major environmental hurdle Wednesday, when the federal government granted the project a key permit allowing the state to begin grading the entire 2,000-acre site.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Around 1K Clayton County residents without water the day after Christmas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is looking out for the long list of communities forced to get by without water this evening. Among them, almost 1,000 households in Clayton County. Residents said they understood that the weather was uncontrollable but felt like Clayton County Water Authority should’ve done more to inform the community as the freeze unfolded. They wanted updates on progress made, more info on just how many families were impacted, what work had already been done and when they could expect repairs.
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
