President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that his only wish for all Ukrainians for 2023 was victory and resolved to stay the course. “I want to wish all of us one thing – victory. And that’s the main thing. One wish for all Ukrainians,” said Zelenskiy in a video message just before midnight as Ukrainians marked their first new year since the invasion. He reiterated that he will stay with his people while they are fighting for freedom. “We were told to surrender. We chose a counterattack,” he said. “We are ready to fight for it [freedom]. That’s why each of us is here. I’m here. We are here. You are here. Everyone is here. We are all Ukraine.”

