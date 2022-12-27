Read full article on original website
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with “necessary assistance” to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability.
Zelenskyy Warns 'Terrorist State' Russia It Will Never Be Forgiven For Appalling Bombings
"They call themselves Christians ... but they are following the devil," the Ukrainian president said of Russian leaders and attackers.
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
SAO PAULO – Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021....
Croatia rings in New Year as fully integrated EU member
At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world's largest passport-free travel area, completing a dream conceived 30 years ago when it fought a war for independence from Yugoslavia in which 20,000 people were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 312 of the invasion
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that his only wish for all Ukrainians for 2023 was victory and resolved to stay the course. “I want to wish all of us one thing – victory. And that’s the main thing. One wish for all Ukrainians,” said Zelenskiy in a video message just before midnight as Ukrainians marked their first new year since the invasion. He reiterated that he will stay with his people while they are fighting for freedom. “We were told to surrender. We chose a counterattack,” he said. “We are ready to fight for it [freedom]. That’s why each of us is here. I’m here. We are here. You are here. Everyone is here. We are all Ukraine.”
WATCH LIVE: Countries around the world celebrate the start of 2023!
Before South Florida rings in the New Year, many countries across the world will be celebrating the start of 2023 ahead of us. A livestream of celebrations can be viewed at the top of this page. Here are when some major cities/countries across the globe will be ringing in the...
China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.
New Year’s Eve celebrations: fireworks and festivities amid global uncertainties
Countries around the world welcomed in an uncertain new year amid economic woes, fears of new Covid variations arising in China, and the political backdrop of conflict in Ukraine. Many cities were hosting firework displays and large public gatherings free of restrictions for the first time since the pandemic. Large...
