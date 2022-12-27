Read full article on original website
Texas’ biggest lotto payouts of 2022 — Did scratch tickets out-perform draws?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas’ largest lottery payout of 2022 totaled $20 million and went to a Rio Grande Valley resident. The Harlingen winner claimed the prize Sept. 16 after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket–the highest prize in that particular game. But 2022’s luck was spread out...
Was this your ticket? $20,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes were on the $565 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, however, it’s rolled on, and while no one in Texas won a secondary prize of $1 million, someone in the Lone Star State did win some serious cash. The Texas Lottery reports a...
Did you win? $150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold somewhere in Texas
Well, it sure was a wonderful holiday weekend, especially since the Dallas Cowboys won a nailbiter against their rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, but they weren't the only ones winning.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Check Out The Biggest Lottery Wins in Victoria This Year
There have been quite a few big wins for Texas Lottery players in Victoria for 2022. Here is a rundown of the biggest wins from this year:. In July, a scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.
money.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Texas
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years
New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
$50k unclaimed prize from Powerball set to expire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket purchased in Saint Amant is still unclaimed and set to expire soon. The $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on Highway 22. The Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize was won on Saturday, July 30, according to officials.
hppr.org
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Texas has about $7 billion in “unclaimed property.” That’s not real estate or abandoned houses. It’s money the state is holding from things like abandoned bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, and unclaimed refunds and deposits. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go...
Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!
Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
Lonely Is The Night: Where Are The Loneliest Cities In Texas?
All of us at one point in life just want to be alone sometimes. Whether it be just to be have our time to ourselves, or we're just tired of dealing with others. But for some of us, living alone is a daily fact of life. Data collected has shown...
earnthenecklace.com
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
Make Plans to Taste the Most Iconic Sandwich in Texas in the New Year
If a foodie road trip is in the near future for you, then you'll deftineily want to make a pit stop at this Texas restaurant that 24/7 Wall Street has declared has the "most iconic sandwich" of the Lone Star State. 24/7 Wall Street has made a list of all...
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
skepchick.org
How Texas Tweaked Their Terrible Maternal Mortality Data
This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Hey, you know how in every video I make about abortion bans, I mention the fact that the data shows when you restrict access to abortion, the number of abortions doesn’t decrease but the number of dead women does. Well, now that various states are free to ban abortion, we have even more data to test that hypothesis. Yay for data I guess? And yeah, spoiler alert: restricting access to abortion only hurts more people.
tourcounsel.com
North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
