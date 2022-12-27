ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 5

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Check Out The Biggest Lottery Wins in Victoria This Year

There have been quite a few big wins for Texas Lottery players in Victoria for 2022. Here is a rundown of the biggest wins from this year:. In July, a scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.
VICTORIA, TX
money.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Texas

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years

New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
TEXAS STATE
WAFB

$50k unclaimed prize from Powerball set to expire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket purchased in Saint Amant is still unclaimed and set to expire soon. The $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on Highway 22. The Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize was won on Saturday, July 30, according to officials.
SAINT AMANT, LA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!

Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
TEXAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?

Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
WACO, TX
skepchick.org

How Texas Tweaked Their Terrible Maternal Mortality Data

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Hey, you know how in every video I make about abortion bans, I mention the fact that the data shows when you restrict access to abortion, the number of abortions doesn’t decrease but the number of dead women does. Well, now that various states are free to ban abortion, we have even more data to test that hypothesis. Yay for data I guess? And yeah, spoiler alert: restricting access to abortion only hurts more people.
TEXAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy