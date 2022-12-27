Read full article on original website
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns
Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
13 Stunning Frozen Waterfalls You Need to Visit in New York This Winter
There's nothing like frozen falls in the middle of winter. Here are 13 fantastic frozen waterfalls you need to visit during the snowy, colder months. There's nothing like Niagara Falls in any season, never mind the winter. Experience the falls up close and personal at Cave of the Winds, a journey under the Falls. Explore the park on a free pair of snowshoes or lace up the skates at DeVeaux Woods State Park and Reservoir State Park.
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
Don’t Freak Out! 10 Central and Upstate New York Staples Everyone Loves, I Don’t Get
Before you throw up your arms in disgust, hear me out. There are several things that are staples in Central and Upstate New York - halfmoons, greens and tomato pie, hiking and camping the Adirondacks, cheering on the Orangemen, running the Boilermaker. Everyone rants and raves about it all; how great the food tastes or how fun the great outdoors is.
The 9 Most Famous People To Do Time in Central New York Prisons
People love a good fall-from-grace story almost as much as a good comeback story. It's unfortunate, but true. The worst fall-from-grace, of course, is when someone of prominence suddenly finds themselves behind bars. Nobody wants to spend even a second in a New York State prison -- or any prison...
The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State
Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
Where Does Broome County Rank in Life Expectancy?
A recent study ranked all New York counties by the average life expectancy of its residents, and Broome County could have done a little better. The study, done by Stacker using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, determined that Broome County tied for 19th out of all New York counties in having the shortest average life expectancy.
What Are the Most Common Fast Food Chains in New York State?
We try to eat healthy, but it can be tough under the circumstances sometimes. With long commutes and travel times, sometimes hitting the local fast food drive-through is your only option for a quick meal if you're short on time. As many fast food franchises continue to tinker with their menus to meet growing demand, New Yorkers are given quite a few more choices on where to go.
Jason Aldean + His Wife, Brittany, Spread Holiday Cheer — But There Was One Hilarious Catch [Watch]
The holiday season is the season of giving, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took that to heart in 2022. The couple hit up a Tennessee gas station to pay for people's gas. There was just one catch: Customers had to dance to get their gas. Donning their Mr....
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns
Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
One Third Of New York State Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Shop
Holiday shopping. You either love it or hate it. It's not that I hate it, but I sometimes feel pressure to find those perfect gifts. Maybe I'm just trying too hard. I suppose waiting until the last minute to show for Christmas gifts doesn't help either. My wife had her Christmas shopping done a couple of months ago.
New York To Slap COVID Fraudsters With Stiffer Penalties
Any individual, business, or organization that commits a case of COVID-19 fraud in the state of New York will now face stiffer penalties and New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a stern warning for anyone who thinks they'll get away with fraud. Hochul said, "We are sending a clear message:...
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York
Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
Are Upstate New York Walmart Stores Open On Christmas Eve?
Your parents and grandparents probably told you stories about how stores used to close on holidays like Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Maybe you’re old enough to remember when that was normal however in this day and age, it seems everything is open all the time. From needing to...
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
Walmart to Ditch Paper Bags in New York Stores
If you don't already have reusable grocery bags, you're going to need them soon when Walmart stops selling single-use paper bags in New York stores. According to a report by Abby Reinhard of BestLife, Walmart will stop offering customers single-use paper bags at checkout on January 18, 2023. New York State has already banned single-use plastic bags from being used in stores, but shoppers could still pay an extra five cents to use a single-use paper bag if they wanted to.
New York Man Impersonates Cop, Steals Rifle From Squirrel Hunters
A New York man has pled guilty to impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a group of squirrel hunters. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, 24-year-old Zackary Harvey pled guilty to two federal charges stemming from his September arrest, one for impersonating a police officer and one for stealing a rifle from a hunter. On September 9, Harvey ran into a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management area.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Bill to Ban Holiday Hunting
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have allowed upstate New York Counties to ban holiday hunting. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, the bill would have allowed upstate New York counties to opt out of the holiday hunt season. The holiday hunt season runs from December 26 to January 1 and covers counties in the Southern Zone, which includes Southern Tier counties. It gives hunters an extra week of the hunting season and it gives younger hunters the chance to hunt during the winter break from school.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
