NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police say that they were called to a residence around 4:55 p.m. on December 25th for a disturbance. According to officials, when they arrived at a residence in the 400 block of East Braasch Avenue, a male suspect, 50-year-old John Thompson, of Norfolk, had left the residence before the officers got there.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO