Yankton, SD

KELOLAND TV

Yankton EMS leader, wife die on same day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton County Emergency Services administrator Steve Hawkins, 58, died on Dec. 23 from cancer, the Yankton County EMS said on its Facebook page. Hawkins’ wife Wendy, 52, who also had cancer, died the same day. Troy Cowman, the deputy administrator for the...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for child predator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha Country sheriff needs your help finding a child predator. Authorities are looking for Edward Meng Jr. who is wanted for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 16 years old. Meng is 41 years old, stands five foot eleven and weighs 250 pounds.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license

A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car

ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Meth dealer sentenced to prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 42-year-old EJ Medina was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Medina was involved in trafficking meth from Oregon to the Sioux Falls area until October 2021.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kotatv.com

Snow is likely to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Train stuck due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
COLTON, SD
kiwaradio.com

Canton Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident

Inwood, Iowa– A Canton, South Dakota woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Inwood on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 12:05 p.m., 49-year-old Tina Cronin of Canton was driving a 2008 Toyota southbound on Highway 18, two and a half miles south of Inwood.
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another system is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested on drug charges

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police say that they were called to a residence around 4:55 p.m. on December 25th for a disturbance. According to officials, when they arrived at a residence in the 400 block of East Braasch Avenue, a male suspect, 50-year-old John Thompson, of Norfolk, had left the residence before the officers got there.
NORFOLK, NE
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

The Boat House opening third location in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local, family-owned business is opening up a new location in historic Downtown Sioux City. The Boat House is a fan favorite with locations in Yankton, South Dakota and Norfolk, Nebraska. The bar with a nautical theme is home to entertainment like axe throwing, a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Body found at storage shed fire

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls firefighters made a grim discovery Saturday morning responding to a storage shed fire. They found a body while putting out the fire. The call came in at 2:45 a.m. to the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Investigators are looking into how...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

