wellspa360.com
Consumers' Anti-Aging Desires and Stressful Lifestyles Drive Global Spa Market
The global spa market is expected to reach $155.61 billion by 2030, growing at a 12.6% CAGR, according to a data report from Data Bridge Market Research. The desire to maintain a mentally and physically healthy lifestyle, rapid urbanization and customizable wellness and spa treatments are some market drivers identified in the report.
Hilton Recognized for Sustainability Efforts by Dow Jones & EcoVadis
Hilton received recognition for its global leadership in sustainability, earning including on both the World and North America Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the most prestigious rankings for measuring corporate sustainability performance. This is the sixth consecutive year that Hilton has been included in the Hilton has ranked...
Arctic Chambers & Mindful Meditation Make Up an Immersive Aman Spa Experience
Aman New York is now inviting guests to experience its vertical resort during The Ultimate Aman New York Experience. The three-night stay in Manhattan will offer a full immersion into luxury treatments and holistic wellness. The Ultimate Aman New York Experience includes a three-hour ancient ritual of the Banya, with...
Universal Companies' Force of Nature Disinfectant is Now a Spa Exclusive Brand
Universal Companies announced that Force of Nature, the planet-friendly, toxin-free cleaner and EPA-registered disinfectant, is now a spa exclusive brand. The company's chief executive officer, Karen Short, made the announcement to its spa partners. Force of Nature ends the compromise between cleaning and health with appliances that covert salt, water...
