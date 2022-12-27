Read full article on original website
Morgantown firefighters respond to Friday kitchen fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire in Wiles Hill on Friday afternoon. An automatic fire alarm was triggered in the 400 block of Center Street at 3:32 p.m. At the same time, a neighbor called 911 and reported smoke and a crackling sound.
WDTV
Shinnston diner closing after being open almost 35 years
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston diner open for nearly 35 years will be closing Friday evening. Jimmy’s Diner, located at 1121 Hood Ave. in Shinnston, announced on social media that Friday will be last evening of dinner service at the diner. The owner, Jimmy Salerno, Jr., and Maria...
Jimmy’s Diner in Shinnston announces closure
In a post on the Jimmy's Diner Facebook page, owner Jimmy Salerno Jr. and Maria Spino announced that Jimmy's Diner will be closing down.
WTOV 9
Crash slows main Wheeling thoroughfare
WHEELING, W.Va. — Two vehicles collided Thursday evening at the intersection of National Road and Park View Lane in Wheeling causing injuries. The call was reported to the Wheeling Police Department just before 5:45. No further details are available.
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: River Fair Trade
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited River Fair Trade in Morgantown for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
Bridgeport nursing home celebrates two big birthdays
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonerise Nursing Home in Bridgeport celebrated two big birthdays on Friday. Mariella Hitt is turning 102 years old and her friend Flora Luciano is turning 100 years old. A state trooper was there to read and present a proclamation for both of the milestone birthdays. Luciano...
WDTV
Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Eye Candy Beauty Supply Store and Salon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Eye Candy Beauty Supply Store and Salon in Fairmont for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: How to clean white shoes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of cleaning white shoes. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Jason Young
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Young from the Robinson Grand joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about upcoming events in the new year and suggestions of where to eat before a show at the Robinson Grand. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Angel Mullen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Angel Mullen with The Shack joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about upcoming events at The Shack, the growth of the afterschool program, and the things they provide to students. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
WDTV
Jimmie Garrison
Jimmie Garrison, 81, of Fairmont, passed away on December 28, 2022. He was born on August 9, 1941, to the late James Wetzel “Bud” Garrison and Mabel Wade Garrison. He is survived by his two children, Michael S. (Heather Malone) Garrison of Morgantown, and Lisa M. (Garrison) DeCost, also of Morgantown. Three grandchildren, Julia Grace and Gabriella Malone Garrison, and Dominic Michael DeCost. His sister, Betty (Garrison) Berry and niece, Melissa Berry, of Ohio. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet Sloboda Garrison, as well as two sisters, Helen Garrison Petridis and Edith Garrison Key.
2 people stabbed at Lewis County apartment complex
WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor […]
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 29
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses a bank loan versus 401k distribution. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
wajr.com
Record-setting cold results in record response from contractors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Local contractors will retain vivid memories of the Christmas storm of 2022. Vice President of Specialty Services at Panhandle Restoration Josh Contraguerro, told WAJR News the company’s crews have responded to about 100 or more calls each day since Christmas Eve. “Most calls in company...
WDTV
Fairmont community helps family after devastating house fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only a few days after Christmas, a family in Fairmont was looking to rebuild after a house fire. At around 10:30 p.m. on December 27, a home on Merchant Street caught on fire. The Plyman family lost their dogs and two rooms to the fire. They...
wajr.com
Increased holiday patrols will be ‘zero tolerance’ this weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.– Many will say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 at a party or event, and Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer urges all to use good judgment and be cautious. “We know New Year’s is a big holiday for a lot of people,” Sheriff Palmer said. “A...
WDTV
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in theft at mall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman who allegedly stole items from a store in Meadowbrook Mall. Ofc. Manson with the BPD said in a Facebook post the man and woman pictured above are involved in a theft from Ulta Beauty on Wed., Dec. 30.
Lewis County Family Resource Network is asking for help
After the extreme cold front that went through West Virginia this past weekend, the Lewis County Family Resource Network is now asking for your help.
