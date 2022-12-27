Read full article on original website
Four arrested in Old Saybrook for narcotics, gun after dealership prevents 100K fraudulent transaction
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested four individuals on Friday afternoon for possessing narcotics and a handgun after a car dealership prevented a $100,000 fraudulent transaction from taking place, officials said. According to Old Saybrook police, they were contacted by leadership at the Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram dealership on Middlesex Avenue […]
Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
Police believe couple lied about circumstances of 4-year-old Bristol girl's death
BRISTOL – The arrest warrant for two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old girl indicates the child suffered long-term abuse and that the explanation given by her caregivers for how she suffered the head injury that killed her did not make sense. Police indicate in the 28-page...
State police search for suspect in Griswold attempted armed robbery
GRISWOLD, Conn — Connecticut State Police are searching for the suspect accused of attempting to rob a liquor store in the Jewett City borough of Griswold on Friday. State police Troop E responded to JC Spirits on 63 Main Street at 6:22 p.m. Friday for a report of an attempted armed robbery.
Police: South Windsor K-9 cruiser sideswiped; driver charged with DUI
SOUTH WINDSOR — The South Windsor police K-9 vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop on Route 5 Thursday night when a driver sideswiped the cruiser occupied by K-9 officer Mason, police said. The two human police officers on the scene were not in the vehicle at the...
Bristol man charged in 2017 home invasion still awaiting trial
BRISTOL - A Bristol man accused of brutally assaulting a woman with a blunt object during a 2017 home invasion is still awaiting the start of his trial. Edward Lopez, 44, of Willis Street, indicated in February he wished to fight the charges against him and pursue a jury trial. His case remained on the trial list up until last week, when he was scheduled for an appearance in New Britain Superior Court.
Man seriously injured after rollover crash, ejected out of car on I-84 west in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is seriously injured after a rollover crash on I-84 westbound in Hartford Saturday morning. According to state police, a car was traveling in the left lane in Hartford just ahead of Exit 47 when the driver lost control of his car, traveled across all three lanes, and struck the […]
Area's top 10 breaking news stories from 2022
Here are the top 10 breaking news stories from the area in 2022:. The city of Bristol changed forever on Oct. 12, when two local police officers responded to what they believed was a routine domestic call, only to never return home to their families at the hands of someone police say committed a senseless act of violence and hate. Lt. Dustin DeMonte – a husband and father of two, with a third child on the way – and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – who had recently been married – made the ultimate sacrifice for the city they vowed to protect and serve when they each took an oath to become police officers.
New Haven Police Officer Arrested in Connection With Halloween Incident in Wallingford
A New Haven police officer has been placed on administrative duty after her arrest in Wallingford, according to New Haven police. Lindsey Nesto was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in Wallingford on around 8:40 p.m. on October 31. According to Wallingford police, the incident involved Nesto using "inappropriate...
Bristol police reminding residents to lock cars at night, ask for help identifying attempted burglary suspect
BRISTOL – Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors at night by sharing a video that shows a suspect trying to open a vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood. The video’s time stamp indicates the attempted burglary occurred on Dec. 14, at around 12:30 a.m. The suspect...
Woman Assaulted, Robbed Pumping Gas In Ansonia, Police Say
A woman pumping gas at a Connecticut gas station was injured after being assaulted and then robbed by at least one person armed with a gun. The incident took place in New Haven County at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive in Ansonia around 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. According...
2 Springfield men facing charges after allegedly assaulting an undercover officer
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In July, an undercover officer was assaulted during an undercover operation on High Street in Springfield. The two men were charged with the assault, Fabian Rosario, age 21, and Luis Morales, 26, both of Springfield were indicted Thursday by a grand jury. Rosario has been incited on...
Bristol woman pleads not guilty to striking woman with vehicle following shoplifting turned robbery
BRISTOL – A Bristol woman accused of hitting a store employee with a vehicle following a shoplifting that turned into a robbery has pleaded not guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges. Normajean Morales, 25, entered her pleas last week in New Britain Superior Court before she was granted a...
Man accused of attempting to break into Connecticut State Police cruisers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police arrested a man accused of attempting to break into two state police cruisers at the state police barracks in Hartford. Police said on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., a man identified as Arash Kani was seen in the Troop H personnel parking lot. He told the troopers that he was […]
Man arrested for smashing car with crowbar at South Windsor CVS
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after smashing a car with a crowbar at a CVS in South Windsor, according to police. Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 525 Buckland Rd. for reports of a man striking a car in the parking lot. The man, identified as 27-year-old Andrew J. Bobey […]
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death
Bridgeport Police asking for help identifying 2 after Ulta theft
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and a woman who it says are involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store located in the Meadowbrook Mall.
Man found dead near dumpster on North Main Street in Bristol
BRISTOL – Police are investigating a sudden death early Thursday in the city. Police have not publicly released the identity of the victim, though they say they do know who it was. The death was reported around 5:26 a.m., in the area of 10 N. Main St., where first...
Man's Body Found Beside Garbage Dumpster In Bristol
