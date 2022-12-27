ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

WTNH

Four arrested in Old Saybrook for narcotics, gun after dealership prevents 100K fraudulent transaction

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook police arrested four individuals on Friday afternoon for possessing narcotics and a handgun after a car dealership prevented a $100,000 fraudulent transaction from taking place, officials said. According to Old Saybrook police, they were contacted by leadership at the Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram dealership on Middlesex Avenue […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man charged in 2017 home invasion still awaiting trial

BRISTOL - A Bristol man accused of brutally assaulting a woman with a blunt object during a 2017 home invasion is still awaiting the start of his trial. Edward Lopez, 44, of Willis Street, indicated in February he wished to fight the charges against him and pursue a jury trial. His case remained on the trial list up until last week, when he was scheduled for an appearance in New Britain Superior Court.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Area's top 10 breaking news stories from 2022

Here are the top 10 breaking news stories from the area in 2022:. The city of Bristol changed forever on Oct. 12, when two local police officers responded to what they believed was a routine domestic call, only to never return home to their families at the hands of someone police say committed a senseless act of violence and hate. Lt. Dustin DeMonte – a husband and father of two, with a third child on the way – and Sgt. Alex Hamzy – who had recently been married – made the ultimate sacrifice for the city they vowed to protect and serve when they each took an oath to become police officers.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Man found dead near dumpster on North Main Street in Bristol

BRISTOL – Police are investigating a sudden death early Thursday in the city. Police have not publicly released the identity of the victim, though they say they do know who it was. The death was reported around 5:26 a.m., in the area of 10 N. Main St., where first...
BRISTOL, CT
