Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Netflix Removing Iconic '90s Movie This Weekend
Netflix is about to get a little less nostalgic for the '90s. As 2022 quickly winds to a close, the streaming giant is getting ready to shed itself of the past and welcome 2023 with plenty of news titles. Unfortunately, this means that fans of one iconic '90s movie are in for a bit of a shock, as there are only a handful of days left to stream the 1991 Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves-starring film Point Break before it leaves Netflix.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2023
As another year closes on the calendar, Amazon's Prime Video content catalog is about to get a little bigger. Following a massive year of new content, including A League of Their Own and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the streamer is getting ready to for a solid start to a new year with the additions of dozens of new titles in January 2023.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 30)
The Times Square Ball won't be the only thing dropping this weekend as the world says goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. This New Year's weekend, Netflix is celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of the next in a big way, with 49 new additions dropping in the streaming library. This weekend's long list of titles includes everything from Netflix's adaptation of Don DeLillo's book White Noise to the streamer's annual Best of Stand Up comedy special.
Popculture
Reba McEntire's Lifetime Movie Is Coming Soon — Everything to Know About 'The Hammer'
Reba McEntire has a brand new Lifetime movie coming very soon, and we have the details on everything you need to know about it. The new made-for-TV film is titled The Hammer and, in it, the country music icon plays Kim Wheeler "an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada" Wheeler is also "one of the few traveling judges left in America."
Popculture
Netflix Just Added a Divisive New Movie This Week
A new Netflix original film hit the platform this weekend, and curious viewers may find mixed reviews if they look ahead. White Noise is directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola and May Nivola. Since its first screening in August, critics have been at odds about this film.
Popculture
George R.R. Martin Reveals HBO Max Changes Have Even Hit 'Game of Thrones' Franchise
According to Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, not even a massive flagship franchise is immune to the turmoil impacting the company and HBO Max's pending merger with Discovery+. A post on Martin's Not a Blog on December 28 provided updates on several of his projects in progress, including Season 2 of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, the long-awaited A Song of Ice and Fire installment, The Winds of Winter, and other Game of Thrones-inspired shows in development. Among the "changes at HBO Max," Martin briefly and vaguely discussed the cancellations of shows and films and the removal of legacy material, acknowledging they were negatively impacting development. "Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development," Martin wrote in the blog. "None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping … maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly." Martin also discussed his upcoming projects, including another book in the Wild Cards series and an adaptation of the series that is in development at Peacock. "We are also still developing the Wild Cards tv series for Peacock, based (largely) on Fort Freak. And I have Wild Cards books to edit. Oh, and did I forget 'Winds of Winter? No, of course I didn't. But if I ever did, I know you folks will remind me."
Popculture
HBO Max Removes Hundreds of 'Looney Tunes' Cartoons
HBO Max has removed a huge chunk of its Looney Tunes catalog without any explanation, to fans' horror. The streamer removed Season 16 through Season 31 of the classic Looney Tunes shorts sometime this week – 256 out of the 511 episodes that were available. With all the big changes at HBO Max lately, this sudden change has fans on edge.
Popculture
Disney Issues Behavior Warning to Parkgoers as Fights Increase
Disney theme parks may be the happiest place on Earth, but some parkgoers' behavior shows anything but. Apparently, there have been some fights, and both Disney World and Disneyland have issued warnings to parkgoers amid the outbreaks. The New York Post reports that there are added courtesy sections to the "Know Before You Go" section on their websites on how guests should conduct themselves at the theme parks. For California parkgoers, Disneyland's warning reads: "We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness, and compassion. To help guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland resort rules." In the property rules section, the park asks that guests show "common courtesy" to other guests and cast members (staff) by "not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others."
Popculture
'Top Gun: Maverick' Set to Lose Top-Grossing Spot for 2022 to New Movie
Top Gun: Maverick almost finished 2022 as the top-grossing movie of the year, but James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water snatched that title near the finish line. The Avatar sequel is on pace to pass Maverick as the highest-grossing movie of the year internationally after it quickly flew past the $1.1 billion mark. It is one of only three movies to reach the $1 billion mark in 2022, with Jurassic World: Dominion also joining the club.
Popculture
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Netflix Release Month Deduced
Mario, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, and more could be heading to Netflix in less than a year. As fans count down the days to the animated film's April 2023 theatrical release, The Super Mario Bros. Movie's release date window on Netflix is becoming a little clearer, with there now being an estimate as to when the movie could land on the streaming platform.
Comments / 0