ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

ESPN's Latest Mock Draft Projects Cason Wallace as Top-10 Pick, Oscar Tshiebwe Late Second Rounder

By Hunter Shelton
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEI4D_0jvhgfNd00

The college basketball season is nearly two months old, meaning we've had time to take a good look at all of the future NBA talent that is roaming around the country — Victor Wembanyama not withstanding.

(I mean really, how ridiculous is that guy?)

ESPN's Jonathan Givony has released his latest NBA mock draft, and two Kentucky Wildcats are included.

True freshman guard Cason Wallace checks in at No. 9, falling into the hands of the Orlando Magic.

Wallace, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week , is coming off of a career-high 27-point, nine-assist performance in UK's 88-68 win over Florida A&M. Entering SEC play, Wallace is averaging His 11.8 PPG, 4.0 APG and 3.9 RPG.

Kentucky Basketball's early-season report card can be found here .

It's been a fruitful season thus far for the Dallas native.

For reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, you have to head down to the bottom half of the second round. Givony has the big man going 54th to the Phoenix Suns.

After undergoing a knee procedure in October, Tshiebwe has done just fine in the nine games he's taken part in, averaging 15 PPG and 13 RPG. While impressive numbers, Big Blue Nation is still yearning for the return of the 2021 version of Tshiebwe, the one that became a unanimous NPOY in easy fashion.

The dominance hasn't fully returned, though we witnessed a glimpse of it in his 28-point night against Yale on Dec. 10.

Tshiebwe's draft stock was a talking point last season, as despite his ascendancy on the court, he was never projected as anything higher than a late first-rounder. He ultimately decided to come back for a second run in Lexington, but his hype as a future NBA star is not blossoming.

See where Kentucky landed in the new AP Poll here .

Learn more about UK's upcoming opponent — the 11-1 Missouri Tigers — here .

COLUMN : Patience not guaranteed to yield success for Kentucky basketball

More on the victory over Florida A&M here .

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'

Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates speaks after blowout win over Kentucky

Missouri improved to 13-1 on Monday with a resounding 89-75 victory over Kentucky (8-5) in their SEC opener. The victory marks the Tigers' second win over the Wildcats in their last three games. Despite handing Kentucky its second-worst loss of the season, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said his team played just "OK."
COLUMBIA, MO
On3.com

John Calipari's early warning signs become reality for regressing Kentucky

“We’re not where we need to be right now,” said John Calipari. “… What we have to do to win at the highest level is going to take us a little time.”. That was on November 1, a bizarre warning from Kentucky‘s head coach leading up to the season. The timing was odd and the statement itself felt a bit coachspeaky. Six returning scholarship pieces — one being college basketball’s reigning national player of the year — to go with two five-star McDonald’s All-Americans and one of the top guards the transfer portal had to offer. On paper, the size, strength, speed, athleticism, skill and depth was all there, and it was seemingly confirmed in the Bahamas when the Wildcats steamrolled the competition with an average margin of victory of 50 points across four wins.
LEXINGTON, KY
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
On3.com

John Calipari gives update on CJ Fredrick's injury

The Kentucky Wildcats dropped their fifth game of the season with a loss against Missouri to start SEC play. Bigger than that loss was that of CJ Fredrick, who left the game with an apparent finger injury. He returned to the bench, but did not play again, and had tape around two of his fingers.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Game Prediction: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa

It's bowl time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking for their fifth consecutive win in the postseason. The 7-5 Cats will take on the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. UK will be without star quarterback Will Levis and running back ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders

Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
BOULDER, CO
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
1K+
Followers
914
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy