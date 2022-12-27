Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm FridayThe Maine WriterMaine State
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire
Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946, and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S. It was recently shared to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook page that residents of the Seacoast will no longer need...
After 23 Years, This Popular Italian Restaurant in Wells, Maine, Is Closing for Good
There's something to be said about the legacy of a business that's been around for years. For many, it can become a second home, a special place for locals, and a gem worth visiting for those from away. And when that storied place has to close its doors, it's hard not to be sad, to think of all the good times there, and to know you'll miss the place that was a staple spot in the community.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Help Celebrate This Maine World War II Veteran’s 99th Birthday by Sending Her a Card
A simple gesture can have a monumental impact, especially in making someone's day feel even more special. Well, now is your opportunity to do just that for a veteran in Maine who will be celebrating a major birthday. World War II U.S. Navy WAVE Leona Chasse will be turning 99...
One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On
This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Salisbury Teen Dies On Christmas, Community 'Rallies The Troops' To Donate
What once was a fundraiser to help a Salisbury teenager battle leukemia has now become an effort to honor her life. Hailey Stone was first diagnosed in 2018 and was hospitalized at Boston Children's Hospital for weeks, followed by years of treatment, read a GoFundMe that raised almost $20…
Four fires in York County this week alone
ARUNDEL, Maine — This week, four major fires displaced families in York County, something fire officials say is not uncommon to see this time of year. "It's typical for this time of year. It's typical for a cold snap. The temperatures drop significantly, and people are doing what they can to stay warm," Roger Hooper, York County Fire Commissioner, said.
Manchester DPW Removes Some Tents From Outside Families In Transition Shelter
MANCHESTER – The Department of Public Works was assisted by Manchester police Wednesday as they worked outside the Families In Transition shelter to clean up trash and abandoned property, including some tents. Several officers from the Community Affairs Division worked with people living outside the shelter to identify tents...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
WMUR.com
Manchester Dairy Queen fights to become country's top-seller
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, but only one can finish 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. And it's looking like a photo finish between Georgia and Manchester. As of Friday morning, Manchester had a $3,000 lead on the restaurant in Gray, Georgia....
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
Second Homeless Person Dies This Week; Family of Woman Who Gave Birth In Tent Speaks
MANCHESTER – A second homeless person has died in Manchester since Christmas morning when a woman was found dead in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter at 199 Manchester St. The death reported Thursday was a man in a homeless encampment in Manchester. His family hasn’t yet...
Multiple injured in fight that results in stabbing in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are investigating a fight that broke out on Saturday. According to police the fight broke out in front of the old police station at 351 Chestnut Street. The fight which involved multiple individuals resulted in a stabbing and other injuries, which sent people to...
WCVB
Mass. doctor on school district's masking request
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja is asked about the recommendation by Boston Public Schools for teachers and students to mask up for two weeks after winter break.
Massachusetts man putting gas in car for wife wins $1M with scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man won a $1 million lottery prize after buying an instant ticket while getting gas for his wife.
