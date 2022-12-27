Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
CBS Austin
APD searching for suspect who injured woman in violent "jugging" incident in South Austin
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say injured a woman Thursday in a robbery outside a South Austin bank. It happened at around noon at the Bank of America located on South Congress Avenue near the East Oltorf Street intersection. The Austin Police Department...
Police identify pedestrian killed in northwest Austin crash
Police said Roman Ferretiz Cervantes, 53, died after the driver of an SUV hit him while he "was operating a work zone."
Police searching for suspects who stole southeast Austin food truck trailer
The trailer was stolen on Nov. 3 around 5:30 p.m. from the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive.
CBS Austin
Police searching for missing 2-month-old baby last seen in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding two-month-old Novah White, who was reported missing from east Austin on Dec. 8. APD said investigative details were delayed due to the family’s lack of cooperation. Detectives are also looking for both of...
CBS Austin
APD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on South Lamar
Police say a pedestrian died last week after they were struck by a vehicle in South Austin. It happened Thursday, Dec. 22, in the 4100 block of South Lamar Boulevard, just north of the Ben White Boulevard intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around...
CBS Austin
Authorities capture man accused of shooting Bryan PD officer, Brazos Co. deputy
UPDATE: The Bryan Police Department says the man they say shot one of their officers Thursday night is now in custody. KWTX reports he also shot a Brazos County Sheriff's Office deputy Friday afternoon. Joshua Ryan Herrin was wanted after a traffic stop in Bryan Thursday night turning into a...
CBS Austin
Lockhart man wanted for theft in Pflugerville
The Pflugerville Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Robert Edward White in connection with a theft. White’s last known residence was in Lockhart. He is described as 6’01” tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. ALSO | Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to...
Four arrested after Cedar Park jugging incident
Authorities said the suspects could also be responsible for several other juggings in Central Texas.
CBS Austin
Intersection reopens in Pflugerville following major collision
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — An intersection in Pflugerville reopened after being shut down for several hours due to a major collision Wednesday night. Pflugerville police say the single-vehicle crash happened at Weiss Lane and East Pecan Street at around 6:45 p.m. Police said eastbound Pecan Street is shut down in...
fox7austin.com
Four suspects arrested in Cedar Park jugging incident may be linked to other crimes: police
AUSTIN, Texas - Four people have been arrested in connection with a jugging incident in Cedar Park, and police say it appears they may be responsible for several of these types of robberies in the Austin area as well. Cedar Park police say the victim had just come from the...
kwhi.com
STANDOFF IN FAYETTE CO. ENDS WITH SUBJECT IN CUSTODY
A Cedar Park man was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Fayette County, following a lengthy standoff with authorities. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Herman Olvera responded to a call on Blaschke Road near Schulenburg about a suspicious vehicle that had driven onto the caller’s property and struck a tree before driving back to the road and stopping.
CBS Austin
Austin man arrested for car burglary after police chase in Kyle
KYLE, Texas — A man from Austin was arrested in Kyle last week after burglarizing a vehicle and fleeing from police. On Dec. 24, the Kyle Police Department said the night shift found and arrested 19-year-old Cristobal Jaimes-Castro after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit. A 15-year-old was also arrested.
Missing Texas A&M Student Tanner Hoang’s Body Found In Austin On Christmas Eve
“Tanner was loved by so many,” a spokesperson for 22-year-old Tanner Hoang’s family said after his body was found. A Texas A&M University student who disappeared from campus earlier this month was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve. The body of Tanner Hoang, 22, was discovered near...
Police investigating homicide in south Austin
APD officers are on the scene in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive, which is off of Menchaca Road near the Grand Oaks neighborhood.
Fayette County deputies arrest suspects accused of robbery in Cedar Park
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Fayette County deputies arrested suspects accused of a robbery in Cedar Park as they were heading east towards the Houston area. Sheriff Keith Korenek said deputies received information about two suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. The suspects were believed to have been surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim before fleeing, deputies said.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CBS Austin
Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to escape before killed by estranged husband
A woman was allegedly killed by her estranged husband inside their Georgetown home less than half an hour after her daughter climbed out of her bedroom window to escape, according to a just released criminal affidavit. According to the court documents, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter told police that 38-year-old Ricardo...
CBS Austin
ATCEMS: Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — A body was recovered from Lady Bird Lake on Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said. EMS personnel responded to a call at around 2:09 p.m. that a body was discovered in the lake near the southeast end of Congress Bridge. The person was pronounced deceased on the...
CBS Austin
North Austin auto repair shop operator busted for selling fake temporary tags
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin auto repair shop was caught red-handed selling fake temporary tags. The Travis County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 has been cracking down on this problem for years now and pleading with lawmakers to enact new legislation to help stop the crimes from happening.
Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
