College Station, TX

CBS Austin

Police searching for missing 2-month-old baby last seen in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding two-month-old Novah White, who was reported missing from east Austin on Dec. 8. APD said investigative details were delayed due to the family’s lack of cooperation. Detectives are also looking for both of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on South Lamar

Police say a pedestrian died last week after they were struck by a vehicle in South Austin. It happened Thursday, Dec. 22, in the 4100 block of South Lamar Boulevard, just north of the Ben White Boulevard intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Lockhart man wanted for theft in Pflugerville

The Pflugerville Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Robert Edward White in connection with a theft. White’s last known residence was in Lockhart. He is described as 6’01” tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. ALSO | Affidavit: Georgetown mom urged daughter to...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Intersection reopens in Pflugerville following major collision

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — An intersection in Pflugerville reopened after being shut down for several hours due to a major collision Wednesday night. Pflugerville police say the single-vehicle crash happened at Weiss Lane and East Pecan Street at around 6:45 p.m. Police said eastbound Pecan Street is shut down in...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

STANDOFF IN FAYETTE CO. ENDS WITH SUBJECT IN CUSTODY

A Cedar Park man was taken into custody Friday afternoon in Fayette County, following a lengthy standoff with authorities. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Herman Olvera responded to a call on Blaschke Road near Schulenburg about a suspicious vehicle that had driven onto the caller’s property and struck a tree before driving back to the road and stopping.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Austin man arrested for car burglary after police chase in Kyle

KYLE, Texas — A man from Austin was arrested in Kyle last week after burglarizing a vehicle and fleeing from police. On Dec. 24, the Kyle Police Department said the night shift found and arrested 19-year-old Cristobal Jaimes-Castro after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit. A 15-year-old was also arrested.
KYLE, TX
KVUE

Fayette County deputies arrest suspects accused of robbery in Cedar Park

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Fayette County deputies arrested suspects accused of a robbery in Cedar Park as they were heading east towards the Houston area. Sheriff Keith Korenek said deputies received information about two suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. The suspects were believed to have been surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim before fleeing, deputies said.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

ATCEMS: Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN, Texas — A body was recovered from Lady Bird Lake on Wednesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said. EMS personnel responded to a call at around 2:09 p.m. that a body was discovered in the lake near the southeast end of Congress Bridge. The person was pronounced deceased on the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX

