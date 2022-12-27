ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Picking the perfect New Year's Eve champagne with Jônt DC

It is New Year's Eve and that means it is time to break out the bubbly! But with the abundance of options out there, how do you pick a champagne that will make your New Year's toast special? Sommelier Andrew Elder from Jônt in D.C. joins FOX 5 Morning Saturday to share some of the top choices.
fox5dc.com

DC bars adjust to 'sober-curious' customers

WASHINGTON - Many people may be poppin' bottles for New Year's Eve, but a growing number of residents in the DMV will celebrate 2023 with nonalcoholic beer, cider instead of wine, and mocktails. The "sober curious" and "mindful drinking" movement is gaining traction in D.C., and businesses are taking advantage...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
TODAY.com

Trail of blood near car of missing Virginia father led to nearby woods, family says

The family of a Virginia father who vanished days before Christmas found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned car to nearby woods, relatives said. Jose Guerrero’s girlfriend said a “big amount of blood” was also found in the back seat of his abandoned Hyundai two days after his disappearance Dec. 21 in Woodbridge, 23 miles south of Washington, D.C.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

New Virginia laws starting in 2023

There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Food delivery biker says she was attacked on U Street

WASHINGTON - A food delivery driver was allegedly assaulted on Christmas Eve. D.C. police are now looking into the situation. Nicky VanDyke, 26, says as a biker here in the District, she’s had her run-ins with motorists — but this attack was by far the most extreme. "It...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2022 ends on a mild, wet note but when will winter return?

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Winter officially began on Dec. 21, and the new season certainly lived up to its namesake across much of the United States. A split in the Polar Vortex led to one of the strongest cold air outbreaks in years, coinciding with one of the biggest storms of the year with winds across the Midwest and Great Lakes that grounded flights and continue to impact travel to this day.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam

Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
RICHMOND, VA
fox5dc.com

32-year-old man shot, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:09 p.m. in the 900 block of 12th Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and was...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC police still searching for four murder suspects

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Fire in former church turned home in Loudoun County

HILLSBORO, Va. (DC News Now) — After a fire in a fomer church in Hillsboro on Tuesday morning, two people were evaluated for injuries and the building’s roof sustained damage. Firefighters from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg and Lovettsville responded to the fire in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike just after 9:30 […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy