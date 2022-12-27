Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Picking the perfect New Year's Eve champagne with Jônt DC
It is New Year's Eve and that means it is time to break out the bubbly! But with the abundance of options out there, how do you pick a champagne that will make your New Year's toast special? Sommelier Andrew Elder from Jônt in D.C. joins FOX 5 Morning Saturday to share some of the top choices.
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
fox5dc.com
DC bars adjust to 'sober-curious' customers
WASHINGTON - Many people may be poppin' bottles for New Year's Eve, but a growing number of residents in the DMV will celebrate 2023 with nonalcoholic beer, cider instead of wine, and mocktails. The "sober curious" and "mindful drinking" movement is gaining traction in D.C., and businesses are taking advantage...
TODAY.com
Trail of blood near car of missing Virginia father led to nearby woods, family says
The family of a Virginia father who vanished days before Christmas found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned car to nearby woods, relatives said. Jose Guerrero’s girlfriend said a “big amount of blood” was also found in the back seat of his abandoned Hyundai two days after his disappearance Dec. 21 in Woodbridge, 23 miles south of Washington, D.C.
fox5dc.com
Senior dogs find forever home in Alexandria after forming lifelong bond
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A pair of senior dogs have found a new family just in time for the new year in Alexandria!. Twelve-year-old bonded canine sisters Sophie and Joey have been looking for a new home ever since their lifelong senior owner found herself unable to care for them anymore.
fox5dc.com
New Virginia laws starting in 2023
There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.
fox5dc.com
Food delivery biker says she was attacked on U Street
WASHINGTON - A food delivery driver was allegedly assaulted on Christmas Eve. D.C. police are now looking into the situation. Nicky VanDyke, 26, says as a biker here in the District, she’s had her run-ins with motorists — but this attack was by far the most extreme. "It...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
fox5dc.com
2022 ends on a mild, wet note but when will winter return?
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Winter officially began on Dec. 21, and the new season certainly lived up to its namesake across much of the United States. A split in the Polar Vortex led to one of the strongest cold air outbreaks in years, coinciding with one of the biggest storms of the year with winds across the Midwest and Great Lakes that grounded flights and continue to impact travel to this day.
Inside Nova
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
Five juveniles arrested in connection to Manassas pickaxe robberies
Prince William County police have now arrested five teenage boys in connection to a twin set of robberies in Manassas last month.
20-year-old father in Woodbridge missing for a week, family seeks help
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — A heartbroken Prince William County family is pleading for help looking for their loved one, who is still missing a week after he was last seen. 20-year-old Jose Guerrero was last seen in Woodbridge around 8 p.m. on December 21. Police said he left his home on Lynn St. […]
Virginia woman killed in fiery crash in Fauquier County
Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.
fox5dc.com
32-year-old man shot, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:09 p.m. in the 900 block of 12th Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and was...
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
Fire in former church turned home in Loudoun County
HILLSBORO, Va. (DC News Now) — After a fire in a fomer church in Hillsboro on Tuesday morning, two people were evaluated for injuries and the building’s roof sustained damage. Firefighters from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg and Lovettsville responded to the fire in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike just after 9:30 […]
fox5dc.com
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Fairfax County, connected to multiple crimes in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A bank robbery suspect has been arrested in Fairfax County with the help of an off-duty officer and is believed to be connected to multiple robberies across the region. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, entered the Wells Fargo Bank at 1498 North Point Village...
fox5dc.com
Family fears foul play after father goes missing
A father who disappeared in northern Virginia has now been gone over a week, missing his daughter’s first Christmas. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts has the full story from Woodbridge.
WTOP
Prince William Co. police say man dead after falling through frozen pond
A man has died after falling through ice in a Virginia pond on Saturday night. It happened at a golf club near Erinblair Loop and Piedmont Vista Drive in Haymarket, Virginia, around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Prince William County police told WTOP. Several people at the Piedmont Club Golf...
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
