Yellow Springs New Year’s Eve event back after 2 year hiatus
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Many people have their New Year’s traditions, and as the year is wrapping up, the village of Yellow Springs is preparing for theirs. COVID put a halt on New Year’s celebrations in Yellow Springs but tomorrow the tradition will be back up and running. Though it’s nothing too formal or […]
Abby Lee Miller sells famous ‘Dance Moms’ studio
Abby Lee Miller sold the famous ALDC building for $300K on Dec. 6.
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
These Ohio cities are among the top 10 loneliest in America: study
According to a new study, Cleveland is ranked in the top 10 as one of the loneliest cities in America.
Power returns after over 10K affected by outages in Kettering, Oakwood
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People across a portion of Montgomery County reported power outages to AES Thursday night. According to AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel, around 10,500 people were in the dark this evening around 5:30 p.m. when the outage first occurred. Kabel said AES Ohio crews were working to get […]
Reid Health temporarily closing Richmond Urgent Care facility
A broken water line has made Reid Health temporarily close a Richmond urgent care facility.
Ohio teen who died of flu was a ‘bright spirit,’ loved ones say
"She was just a bright girl, just a very bright spirit, and just wanted to please people," Angie Hauler said.
Man dead after Dayton shooting ID’d
Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been shot. A short time later, medics pronounced the victim dead.
Shawnee cools off Dixie, Oakwood, Springboro & Butler post wins
Operation Basketball - highlights from Shawnee vs Dixie, Oakwood vs Milton-Union, Troy vs Springboro and Franklin vs Butler.
Coroner called to scene of Dayton shooting
Police reported that one person was shot and the coroner was called to the scene.
Local archbishop reacts following death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It was announced early Saturday morning that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died at the age of 95 on Saturday. In a statement from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr will be celebrating Mass for the peaceful repose of the soul of the Pope. Mass will be held on Wednesday, Jan. […]
Xenia High School to change cell phone policy
The school is making this change in order to help students be less distracted in the classroom during class times, according to a release sent out by Principal David Torrence to student families Dec. 28.
Fire crews extinguish fire at restaurant in Vandalia
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews responded to a local restaurant in northern Montgomery County overnight. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a fire broke out in the 300 block of North Dixie Drive in Vandalia at Oscars Bar and Grill. Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam targeting residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam targeting residents. According to a post from the sheriff’s office, a resident received a call from someone claiming to be a sergeant with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. The caller requested the resident provide personal information because they claimed to […]
Suspect found after fatal shooting in Dayton
Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been shot. A short time later, medics pronounced the victim dead.
Woman struck, killed by car in Dayton ID’d
Crews were called to the scene around 8:45 a.m. and said Johnson had been killed in the crash.
New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023
While the legislation is mostly on the state level, many of these laws will have major impacts across the country.
Man in custody after Dayton SWAT standoff
Officers tracked the suspect to South Irwin Street where he then barricaded himself in a residence. SWAT was then called to the scene.
Dayton Police respond to reported shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police responded Wednesday to a report of a shooting. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, authorities were called out shortly after 6:15 p.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue in Dayton. Authorities tell 2 NEWS that one person was reported to have been shot, but no […]
Deadline approaching to apply for Homestead Exemption program
The Homestead Exemption program provides homeowners ages 65 and older, or those who have a permanent and total disability, a credit on their annual real estate taxes.
