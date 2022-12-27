Read full article on original website
Let’s make 2023 Santa Rosa’s cleanest year yet!
To start, HAPPY NEW YEAR! We made it to 2023 and it’s gonna be GREAT! It’s definitely better now that we’ve gotten through that arctic tundra unexpected cold snap that decided to make everything frozen and miserable in late December. (I’m no fan of cold weather, huge winter jackets or enormous heating bills…all of which I had to deal with around Christmas of all the good times…)
Support your Forestville friends with upcoming crab feed
More than a Crab Feed it’s a party! Get your tickets now as it always sells out. Why? They not only get the best and biggest crab around with pasta and salad, but they’ll also have a great live band, raffle and auction! It’s lots of fun. Add it to your calendar for Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Ghost Hall in Sebastopol. $65 per person and all the crab you want plus more. You can’t lose. Unless of course you don’t act now! Call today. 707-481-3565 to reserve your spot. Did I mention dance band? We all could use some dancing right about now so join us and support your Chamber who puts on the Farmers Markets we’ve come to love.
Five new year’s day hikes to start the year in Sonoma County
With the start of a brand-new year, what better way to kick off 2023 than with a hike in beautiful Sonoma County? Our county features stunning natural scenery, and there are plenty of trails for experienced hikers and those just getting into the activity. Sonoma County has plenty to offer, whether you're looking for a leisurely stroll or a challenging day-long trek. Here are some of the best hikes to enjoy on new year's day.
