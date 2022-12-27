ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with “necessary assistance” to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability.
The Associated Press

Croatia rings in New Year as fully integrated EU member

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world’s largest passport-free travel area. It marked a fresh start for the small Balkan nation of 4 million people...
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 312 of the invasion

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that his only wish for all Ukrainians for 2023 was victory and resolved to stay the course. “I want to wish all of us one thing – victory. And that’s the main thing. One wish for all Ukrainians,” said Zelenskiy in a video message just before midnight as Ukrainians marked their first new year since the invasion. He reiterated that he will stay with his people while they are fighting for freedom. “We were told to surrender. We chose a counterattack,” he said. “We are ready to fight for it [freedom]. That’s why each of us is here. I’m here. We are here. You are here. Everyone is here. We are all Ukraine.”

