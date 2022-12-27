ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Three Murdered, Teen Shot Hours After Christmas, Baltimore Police Say

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqZq6_0jvhdqsb00
police tape Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Baltimore police are investigating at three murders and the shooting of a young teenage boy that occurred just hours after Christmas Day, authorities say.

Northwest District patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue to Investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police.

Police then located a 51-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

A short time later around 5 p.m., police rushed to the Mondawmin Mall MTA Metro Station for reports of a shooting underground.

A 20-year-old man was found in the underground portion of the subway station suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he died a short time later.

Later that evening, around 9:42 p.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Curley Street to investigate a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area.

Officers searched the area after arrival and were able to locate a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was rushed Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police received yet another call for a shooting around 11:50 p.m., in the area of the intersection of Mount Pleasant Avenue and Dean Street where they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The child was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Anyone who has information about the shooting of the teenager is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2422.

Anyone with information on the above murders are urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Seen Her? Baltimore County Police Release Photos Of Woman Wanted For Murder

New information has been released by Baltimore County homicide detectives as they continue their search for a wanted woman implicated in a murder earlier this year. On Friday, Dec. 30, the Baltimore County Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers released photos of Daquana J. Thompson, 25, who is wanted for her alleged role in the murder of 27-year-old Andrew Miller in September.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Three Shot, Killed In Eight Hours During Violent Night In DC: Police

A deadly night and morning in Washington DC ended with a hefty body county as the new year comes closer to its conclusion, according to Metropolitan Police officials. Three people were killed in a span of less than eight hours between late on Thursday, Dec. 29, and early on Friday, Dec. 30 across DC, as police are scrambling for answers following the violent night.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Gunman Sought In Double York Shooting: Police

A gunman who sent two people to the hospital is at large in York County, authorities say. York City police were called to a house on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 for a reported shooting, the department said in a release.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Carjacking, Kidnapping Suspect Back In Custody In Bel Air Following Multi-State Investigation

A wanted carjacker and kidnapper with a checkered criminal history in Maryland has been apprehended in Georgia following an extensive investigation, officials announced. Wicomico County resident Ian Thomas Schweiger, of Hebron, was arrested in Pooler, Georgia, this week, following a multi-state investigation that spread down the East Coast following an incident in Bel Air.
BEL AIR, MD
Daily Voice

Serial Bank Robber Busted Targeting Fairfax County Wells Fargo Branch, Police Say

It took members of the Fairfax County Police Department just hours to identify and locate a wanted Mercedes-Benz-driving bank robbery suspect from Maryland. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, has been implicated in multiple bank robberies in the National Capital Region, according to members of the Fairfax County Police Department, who announced his arrest on Thursday, Dec. 29.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say

Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home

A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
LANHAM, MD
Daily Voice

Worker Killed In Cecil County Landfill Accident Was 'Honest, Hardworking,' Friend Says

An industrial accident at the Cecil County Landfill left a Colora man dead after he was trapped under heavy machinery he had been working on, officials announced. Investigators from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office say that Stephen Brown, 37, died on Thursday, Dec. 29 when he was fixing a piece of equipment that accidentally fell on him, pinning him to death.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
441K+
Followers
63K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy