Three Murdered, Teen Shot Hours After Christmas, Baltimore Police Say

Baltimore police are investigating at three murders and the shooting of a young teenage boy that occurred just hours after Christmas Day, authorities say.

Northwest District patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue to Investigate a reported shooting, according to Baltimore police.

Police then located a 51-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

A short time later around 5 p.m., police rushed to the Mondawmin Mall MTA Metro Station for reports of a shooting underground.

A 20-year-old man was found in the underground portion of the subway station suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he died a short time later.

Later that evening, around 9:42 p.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Curley Street to investigate a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area.

Officers searched the area after arrival and were able to locate a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was rushed Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police received yet another call for a shooting around 11:50 p.m., in the area of the intersection of Mount Pleasant Avenue and Dean Street where they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The child was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Anyone who has information about the shooting of the teenager is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2422.

Anyone with information on the above murders are urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

