SugarNSpice 2.0
4d ago
I prefer my own vehicle not mass transit like these global environmental activists are pushing, less illness, less stress and I don't have to hike or hire a car to get to where I'm going so less emissions.
sonomacountygazette.com
Support your Forestville friends with upcoming crab feed
More than a Crab Feed it’s a party! Get your tickets now as it always sells out. Why? They not only get the best and biggest crab around with pasta and salad, but they’ll also have a great live band, raffle and auction! It’s lots of fun. Add it to your calendar for Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Ghost Hall in Sebastopol. $65 per person and all the crab you want plus more. You can’t lose. Unless of course you don’t act now! Call today. 707-481-3565 to reserve your spot. Did I mention dance band? We all could use some dancing right about now so join us and support your Chamber who puts on the Farmers Markets we’ve come to love.
kymkemp.com
New Twist for Potter Valley Project
As PG&E prepares its plan for decommissioning the inter-basin water transfer hydropower project that diverts water from the Eel River to the Russian River, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced that it is considering reopening the license. That means that, although it granted PG&E an annual license in April, it’s thinking about adding requirements for a number of wildlife protection and habitat monitoring measures that were proposed in March by the National Marine Fisheries Service, another federal regulatory agency. PG&E argues that the decommissioning process will provide plenty of opportunity to review protective measures, and that there’s no evidence of harm to embattled salmon. But FERC appears to have taken notice of legal threats by environmental groups claiming the project violates the Endangered Species Act.
sonomacountygazette.com
Let’s make 2023 Santa Rosa’s cleanest year yet!
To start, HAPPY NEW YEAR! We made it to 2023 and it’s gonna be GREAT! It’s definitely better now that we’ve gotten through that arctic tundra unexpected cold snap that decided to make everything frozen and miserable in late December. (I’m no fan of cold weather, huge winter jackets or enormous heating bills…all of which I had to deal with around Christmas of all the good times…)
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
sonomamag.com
11 New Sonoma County Restaurants Coming in 2023
The approaching new year means we’re peeking into the future for upcoming restaurant openings. Unsurprisingly, most will be in Healdsburg and the fast-growing restaurant mecca of Sebastopol. Crickets from Santa Rosa. Click through the above gallery to see what’s on the horizon.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: 10:55 p.m.]Waters Are Rising: A Comprehensive Accounting of Mendocino County’s Flooded Roads
The atmospheric river is here and Mendocino County is caught in the crosshairs. Major arteries are closed, low-lying areas are inundated, and hazardous conditions are reported across the county. We’ll be providing continual updates of major flooding and roadway hazards as they occur. If you have photographs or information, email...
Santa Rosa residents brace for flooding, slides in burn scar areas
SANTA ROSA -- Many people in the North Bay are working hard to keep their homes safe from the storm.Peter Bizaca and his son Luka Bizaca were filling up sandbags in the rain at a Santa Rosa sandbag station on Friday."What we're trying to do is just to create a barrier with these sandbags, which prevents the water from coming into our garage," Peter Bizaca said.They weren't alone. The station on Stony Point Road was busy on Friday with many homeowners filling up sandbags to take home."The last time we had an atmosphere river here in Santa Rosa, the...
Lake County News
Lakeport Planning Commission approves plan for new retailers at Kmart building
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Three years after Lakeport’s Kmart closed, the building that once housed the retail giant is poised to get new life and new tenants. At its last meeting of 2022 on Dec. 14, the Lakeport Planning Commission approved Upward Architects’ application for a use permit and an architectural and design review for a new commercial project at the building, located at 2019 S. Main St.
sonomamag.com
The Best Mineral Hot Springs in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country
Mother Nature has a way of providing remedies for all ailments. For thousands of years, people have gathered at geothermal mineral springs to ease their pains, from achy muscles to weary minds. The natural heat and mineral content of the springs have been reported to soothe arthritis pain, improve circulation, relieve certain skin conditions and more.
KTVU FOX 2
Crews work to repair sinkhole along Highway 12 in Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A sinkhole opened up on Highway 12 in Sonoma County Friday, which forced Caltrans crews to reduce traffic along the road. The sinkhole formed on the westbound side of the highway at Dutton Ave, near Santa Rosa, according to Caltrans District 4. Traffic along the highway...
sonomamag.com
Exciting New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County
The new year is upon us and with it comes a flurry of new offerings at hotels throughout Sonoma County. From new properties to multi-million-dollar remodels, here’s what you need to know about Sonoma County’s hotel scene right now. Click through the above gallery for a peek at the properties.
mendofever.com
Russian, Navarro, and Garcia Rivers Close Roads After Floodwaters Breach Their Banks
As of 7:09 a.m. this morning, there are three major locations impacted by flooding that travelers need be aware of planning their commute. As predicted, the Russian River overflowed last night around 12:45 a.m. closing State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Old and New Hopland. The roadway as a result is completely flooded and as is cropland to the west of the bridge.
Tap & Pour Is Coming to Sonoma County Airport
Tap & Pour is taking the place of longtime resident Sky Lounge Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, which has operated at its airport location since 2006.
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
mendofever.com
Tree Crashes Into Ukiah Home Downing Powerlines Causing Localized Outage
Scanner traffic beginning around 9:54 p.m. indicates a tree has crashed into a house on Ukiah’s Briggs Lane downing powerlines causing a localized electrical outage. There was reportedly one occupant inside the home located at the end of Briggs Lane when the incident occurred. They exited the home without injury.
Marin County transit bus overturns
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A Marin County transit bus overturned Thursday amid rainy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Central Marin Fire Department. The department was joined by the San Rafael and Kentfield fire departments in responding. KRON ON is streaming live news now “Engine 16 arrived on scene and assessed for […]
mendofever.com
Flood Watch in Effect for Russian River in Hopland
The following is a post from the National Weather Service, Eureka Office from their Facebook page:. Heavy showers are expected from Friday through Saturday morning. Rainfall total amounts for Mendocino County will range from 3.5 to 6 inches, with higher amounts in localized areas. Rivers will rise rapidly in response. Russian River near Hopland is expected to reach 15 feet for flood stage on Saturday. At 15 feet flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect minor flooding of cropland on the west bank of the river. A Flood Watch is in place for Russian River near Hopland from late Friday night to Saturday afternoon.
sonomacountygazette.com
Five new year’s day hikes to start the year in Sonoma County
With the start of a brand-new year, what better way to kick off 2023 than with a hike in beautiful Sonoma County? Our county features stunning natural scenery, and there are plenty of trails for experienced hikers and those just getting into the activity. Sonoma County has plenty to offer, whether you're looking for a leisurely stroll or a challenging day-long trek. Here are some of the best hikes to enjoy on new year's day.
mendofever.com
Male Looking Into Vehicles And Mailboxes, Rape/Reported Assault – Ukiah Police Logs 12.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Flood Watch In Effect Starting Friday Afternoon
The next storm system heads into the North Bay today. The coast and the hills around Sonoma County are expected to see the most rain, with some areas getting up to 6 inches or more over the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening, with possible flooding along streams and creeks, shallow mud slides, and minor flooding in low lying areas. If you live in an area prone to flooding, you can get up to 20 free sandbags and sand at all Friedman’s Home Improvement stores, and Santa Rosa residents can get sandbags at the City Municipal Services Center North on Stony Point.
