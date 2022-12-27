Read full article on original website
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Michigan fan has the wildest Ohio State troll you’ll see
One Michigan Wolverines fan decided to take a shot at Ohio State in the form of a wild t-shirt. It’s no secret that the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes have a heated rivalry. They face off in the final regular-season game of the college football season, and in recent years, has determined who makes it into not just the Big Ten Championship, but also the College Football Playoff.
College Football Playoff: Peach Bowl crowd decidedly pro-Georgia
Which team’s fans showed out for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game?. The second game of this year’s College Football Playoff features the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes, and while that makes for a lot of red, Georgia fans are definitely the dominant force in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
3 reasons Alabama was robbed with CFP snub, and 1 reason they weren’t
The Alabama Crimson Tide put on a show against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Should they have made the College Football Playoff?. There’s a clear argument to be made — surely by Crimson Tide fans, most of all — that Alabama should’ve made the College Football Playoff over the likes of Ohio State. Yet, Bama had to settle for an invite to the Sugar Bowl.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
NFL Draft: 5 surprise teams that should trade up for C.J. Stroud
Ohio State superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud is going to be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. No matter how he performs in the College Football Playoff, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has done enough in his Buckeyes career to be an unquestioned top-10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Ohio homeless shelter says contractor stole $18,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of […]
Ohio Highway Patrol asks public’s help in finding dangerous escapee from mental hospital
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a dangerous escapee. On December 29, Jacob D. Davidson escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital located at 2200 West Broad Street in Columbus. Davidson, 38, is described as a white male with blue eyes, 5’11” tall and 210 pounds. […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbus
Columbus might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbus.
CPD: Two westside shootings connected
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are responding to a pair of shootings on the westside of Columbus that has left one person in critical condition Wednesday morning. At around 4:45 a.m. reports of a shooting occurred on the 300 block of Warren Avenue in the Hilltop. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center […]
Pedestrian fighting for life after being struck by car on Brice Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person is battling life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the east side of Columbus. Columbus police reported that a person attempting to cross Brice Road, just south of the intersection of Brice Road and Tussing Road, was hit by a 2012 Mitsubishi […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to one-vehicle accident on Route 35
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews are responding to a one-vehicle accident on Route 35 in the westbound lane. The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, approximately 5 miles outside of Chillicothe. Dispatchers have reported that one person may be unconscious. Details about the cause of the...
WISH-TV
Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
614now.com
After more than 30 years, this central Ohio pizzeria has closed its doors
Following a tenure of more than three decades, Pizza “Ria’s” Too has closed. According to several Facebook posts made by the business, the eatery shuttered on Oct. 31, as owners Bill and Ria Fox have retired. “It is after Midnight so it is officially October 31st, 2022...
wktn.com
Obituary for Connie (Whitaker) Sharp
A funeral service for Connie Sharp will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Hebert Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Preston Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Connie...
