FanSided

Look: Michigan fan has the wildest Ohio State troll you’ll see

One Michigan Wolverines fan decided to take a shot at Ohio State in the form of a wild t-shirt. It’s no secret that the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes have a heated rivalry. They face off in the final regular-season game of the college football season, and in recent years, has determined who makes it into not just the Big Ten Championship, but also the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

College Football Playoff: Peach Bowl crowd decidedly pro-Georgia

Which team’s fans showed out for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game?. The second game of this year’s College Football Playoff features the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes, and while that makes for a lot of red, Georgia fans are definitely the dominant force in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

3 reasons Alabama was robbed with CFP snub, and 1 reason they weren’t

The Alabama Crimson Tide put on a show against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Should they have made the College Football Playoff?. There’s a clear argument to be made — surely by Crimson Tide fans, most of all — that Alabama should’ve made the College Football Playoff over the likes of Ohio State. Yet, Bama had to settle for an invite to the Sugar Bowl.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio homeless shelter says contractor stole $18,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Two westside shootings connected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are responding to a pair of shootings on the westside of Columbus that has left one person in critical condition Wednesday morning. At around 4:45 a.m. reports of a shooting occurred on the 300 block of Warren Avenue in the Hilltop. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to one-vehicle accident on Route 35

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews are responding to a one-vehicle accident on Route 35 in the westbound lane. The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, approximately 5 miles outside of Chillicothe. Dispatchers have reported that one person may be unconscious. Details about the cause of the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WISH-TV

Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wktn.com

Obituary for Connie (Whitaker) Sharp

A funeral service for Connie Sharp will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Hebert Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Preston Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Connie...
JACKSON CENTER, OH
