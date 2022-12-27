ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

NBC Bay Area

Series of Storms Soak Bay Area: View Images From Across the Region

A series of storms to end 2022 will continue into the new year. Below you'll find photos of what the Bay Area has looked liked during the waves of wet weather. Share your storm photos by e-mailing isee@nbcbayarea.com, tweeting it to @nbcbayarea or messaging us on Facebook. Visit nbcbayarea.com/weather for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Officials Warn Unhoused Should Find Higher Grounds Before Next Storm

The ongoing series of storms has not only made life miserable for those without a roof over their heads, in some cases it's become a matter of life and death. Over the past week, the harsh weather has claimed the lives of at least five unohoused people in the South Bay and now, San Jose is warning those living along waterways to find higher ground before the next storm arrives.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County prompted officials to issue evacuation orders for Felton Grove and Paradise Park. [Check your zone at https://community.zonehaven.com]The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for residents in the vicinity of Santa Rita Creek Saturday afternoon.The precautionary warning for the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood was...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Residents Race to Prepare Ahead of Atmospheric River Storm

In the South Bay Friday, some people were focusing on preventative measures and others were ready to evacuate as an atmospheric river storm barreled toward the Bay Area. Those living in the town of Felton have been through this before: watching the San Lorenzo River rise. "You get a good...
FELTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Use Interactive Radar to Track the Bay Area Storm

Track the storm by using our interactive weather radar below. For more on your Microclimate Forecast, visit nbcbayarea.com/weather. A post-Christmas storm delivered a generous gift to the Bay Area: rain – and lots of it. The heavy rain prompted flood watches, power outages and wreaked havoc on the Bay Area roadways.
San José Spotlight

Storm puts San Jose on flood watch

As the South Bay braces for a storm being fueled by an atmospheric river this weekend, San Jose residents are on alert for potential flooding. San Jose should expect up to half of an inch of rain overnight Friday and up to one inch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a flood watch through this time period. Meteorologist Rick Canepa said San Jose could see flooding and some shallow landslides along waterways.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Storm: Atmospheric River, Widespread Flood Warnings

The series of storms rolling into the Bay Area continues with what is expected to be a stronger system. An atmospheric river storm will bring moderate-to-heavy rain through Saturday, resulting in the rapid rise of rivers, streams and creeks, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued widespread flood warnings, advisories and watches across the region.
KTVU FOX 2

Flood watch and wind advisories issued around Bay Area

The wet weather is causing major problems around the Bay Area. The National Weather Service issued flood watches that extend from Mendocino County to coastal areas of the North Bay, the East Bay valleys, San Francisco, the Peninsula, the Santa Clara valley, Santa Cruz mountains and south to the Monterey Bay. In some areas, the flood watches remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. For more details, click here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Major Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in South SF

Highway 101 in South San Francisco was closed indefinitely in both directions Saturday morning due to major flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans crews responded to the scene to work on clearing the water from the roadway, but no estimated time was given for reopening. The CHP urged...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dead in House Fire in San Francisco's Excelsior District

One person was killed following a house fire in San Francisco's Excelsior District Thursday night, officials say. The incident happened in the 60 block of Gladstone Drive, just a few blocks from Monroe Elementary School. The San Francisco Fire Department told NBC Bay Area that the woman, who owns the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

BART service impacted between 24th St.-Mission, Daly City due to fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There is no service between the 24th St.-Mission and Daly City Bay Area Rapid Transit stations, according to the transit agency. “There is currently limited Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City,” a service advisory stated. “Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line can board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer […]
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco bicyclist fumes over ambulance parked in bike lane

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco bicyclist threw a tantrum after her ride was seemingly interrupted by an ambulance parked in a bike lane, according to a social media post. The cyclist, who goes by @drivingmzstacey on Twitter, posted a video to the platform Thursday that showed a San Francisco Fire Department ambulance parked in a marked bike lane, inconveniencing her she claimed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

