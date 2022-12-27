Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
NBC Bay Area
Series of Storms Soak Bay Area: View Images From Across the Region
A series of storms to end 2022 will continue into the new year. Below you'll find photos of what the Bay Area has looked liked during the waves of wet weather. Share your storm photos by e-mailing isee@nbcbayarea.com, tweeting it to @nbcbayarea or messaging us on Facebook. Visit nbcbayarea.com/weather for...
Lebanon-Express
RAW: CA: SNOW MELT/RAIN CAUSES FLOODING ON MAJOR HIGHWAY
U.S. Highway 101 closed in both directions in south San Francisco as heavy precipitation and snow melt are resulting in flooded roads.
Highway 101 south of San Francisco closed indefinitely due to flooding
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP San Francisco has advised drivers that Highway 101 is closed in both directions due to major flooding. CHP advises drivers to take Interstate 280 as an alternate route. There is no current estimate for reopening. The post Highway 101 south of San Francisco closed indefinitely due to flooding appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Officials Warn Unhoused Should Find Higher Grounds Before Next Storm
The ongoing series of storms has not only made life miserable for those without a roof over their heads, in some cases it's become a matter of life and death. Over the past week, the harsh weather has claimed the lives of at least five unohoused people in the South Bay and now, San Jose is warning those living along waterways to find higher ground before the next storm arrives.
Sewage causes beach closures after flooding in San Mateo County
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) -- Sewage is impacting bay ocean and bay waters in San Mateo County after record-breaking rain brough significant flooding to the area.
Niles Canyon Road between Sunol and Fremont closed due to a landslide, authorities say
Niles Canyon Road (Highway 84) between Fremont and Sunol has been shut down due to a rockslide, according to authorities.
Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County prompted officials to issue evacuation orders for Felton Grove and Paradise Park. [Check your zone at https://community.zonehaven.com]The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for residents in the vicinity of Santa Rita Creek Saturday afternoon.The precautionary warning for the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood was...
NBC Bay Area
CHP Warns Drivers Take Precaution as Storm Wrecks Havoc in the North Bay
The rain has Marin County residents worried around rising creeks and sliding hillsides. In fact, more than a dozen drivers have already been affected by one slide on Hwy. 101 near Sausalito and the rain was likely a factor in a deadly Novato accident as well. As the rain continues...
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Residents Race to Prepare Ahead of Atmospheric River Storm
In the South Bay Friday, some people were focusing on preventative measures and others were ready to evacuate as an atmospheric river storm barreled toward the Bay Area. Those living in the town of Felton have been through this before: watching the San Lorenzo River rise. "You get a good...
NBC Bay Area
Use Interactive Radar to Track the Bay Area Storm
Track the storm by using our interactive weather radar below. For more on your Microclimate Forecast, visit nbcbayarea.com/weather. A post-Christmas storm delivered a generous gift to the Bay Area: rain – and lots of it. The heavy rain prompted flood watches, power outages and wreaked havoc on the Bay Area roadways.
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
Bay Area highways and roads close as storm rages on
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is causing widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
Storm puts San Jose on flood watch
As the South Bay braces for a storm being fueled by an atmospheric river this weekend, San Jose residents are on alert for potential flooding. San Jose should expect up to half of an inch of rain overnight Friday and up to one inch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a flood watch through this time period. Meteorologist Rick Canepa said San Jose could see flooding and some shallow landslides along waterways.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Storm: Atmospheric River, Widespread Flood Warnings
The series of storms rolling into the Bay Area continues with what is expected to be a stronger system. An atmospheric river storm will bring moderate-to-heavy rain through Saturday, resulting in the rapid rise of rivers, streams and creeks, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued widespread flood warnings, advisories and watches across the region.
KTVU FOX 2
Flood watch and wind advisories issued around Bay Area
The wet weather is causing major problems around the Bay Area. The National Weather Service issued flood watches that extend from Mendocino County to coastal areas of the North Bay, the East Bay valleys, San Francisco, the Peninsula, the Santa Clara valley, Santa Cruz mountains and south to the Monterey Bay. In some areas, the flood watches remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. For more details, click here.
NBC Bay Area
Major Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in South SF
Highway 101 in South San Francisco was closed indefinitely in both directions Saturday morning due to major flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans crews responded to the scene to work on clearing the water from the roadway, but no estimated time was given for reopening. The CHP urged...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dead in House Fire in San Francisco's Excelsior District
One person was killed following a house fire in San Francisco's Excelsior District Thursday night, officials say. The incident happened in the 60 block of Gladstone Drive, just a few blocks from Monroe Elementary School. The San Francisco Fire Department told NBC Bay Area that the woman, who owns the...
Bay Area highway reopens after rain causes landslide
California state Route 84 was shut down in part of Alameda County on Friday due to a mudslide.
BART service impacted between 24th St.-Mission, Daly City due to fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There is no service between the 24th St.-Mission and Daly City Bay Area Rapid Transit stations, according to the transit agency. “There is currently limited Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City,” a service advisory stated. “Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line can board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco bicyclist fumes over ambulance parked in bike lane
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco bicyclist threw a tantrum after her ride was seemingly interrupted by an ambulance parked in a bike lane, according to a social media post. The cyclist, who goes by @drivingmzstacey on Twitter, posted a video to the platform Thursday that showed a San Francisco Fire Department ambulance parked in a marked bike lane, inconveniencing her she claimed.
