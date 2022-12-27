ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown Postgame Interview Outside Locker Room

SAN DIEGO --- Following the podium portion of the Holiday Bowl postgame press conference, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with a smaller group of reporters for a more in-depth line of questioning in the hallway outside the locker room. The Tar Heels lost to Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in Petco Park. Brown was asked about staff evaluation, true freshman talent on offense, Drake Maye's involvement in the offensive coordinator hire, and the field conditions on Wednesday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

FSU Basketball loses at No. 17 Duke

Florida State lost 86-67 to No. 17 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles fall to 2-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play and are now 4-11 overall on the season. Duke improves to 11-3 and 2-1 against ACC foes. FSU is now 11-43 all-time...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke blows out Florida State 86-67 in final game of 2022 calendar year

After a stinker of a game at Wake Forest before Christmas left Duke Basketball players with nothing but coal in their stockings, Jon Scheyer looked to shake things up by introducing a new player in to the starting lineup. Jaylen Blakes earned the first start of his career after impressing in that loss to the Demon Deacons, and Duke showed its fourth different starting lineup of the year. At the Under-16 timeout of the first half, Blakes had all five of the Blue Devils' points and added a three-pointer a few minutes later to give the home team a 14-11 lead just prior to the Under-12 timeout.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory

North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy