15 New Year’s Eve Parties In Western New York

Can you believe this is the final weekend of the year? Time flew by, and if you’re ready to embark on a new year, there are a few different ways you can ring it in!. After the historic Christmas blizzard, you may be jumping at the opportunity to get out of the house this weekend and celebrate the new year, and if you have no idea where to go this weekend, we’re here to help!
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York

The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
