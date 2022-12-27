Read full article on original website
Related
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you.
15 New Year’s Eve Parties In Western New York
Can you believe this is the final weekend of the year? Time flew by, and if you’re ready to embark on a new year, there are a few different ways you can ring it in!. After the historic Christmas blizzard, you may be jumping at the opportunity to get out of the house this weekend and celebrate the new year, and if you have no idea where to go this weekend, we’re here to help!
Get A Free Ride Home On New Year's Eve In Western New York
If you plan on ringing in the New Year with some adult beverages and friends, you now can get a safe ride home for free.
Enjoy National Bloody Mary Day At These 15 Upstate New York Bars!
National Bloody Mary Day is January 1. Celebrate some of the "hair of the dog that bit you" at these 15 great taverns, restaurants, pubs, and breweries.
Please Stop Doing This At Wegmans In New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 and move into 2023, let's all make a collective New Year's resolution to stop doing this while out shopping at Wegmans.
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
New York Police On Alert This Weekend
What we leave behind in 2022 we can learn from and what we look forward to in 2023 we can be inspired by.
New York Fire Fighters Are Begging People To Do This
We are one week into Winter and several major storms have already swept across New York State leaving firefighters begging people to do one thing.
New Jersey State Police Heading Into New York
The major blizzard that has caused multiple deaths and essentially shut down parts of the country has really left places like Buffalo and surrounding areas reeling. The area has been recovering from the snowstorm that blew in with hurricane-force winds, below-freezing temperatures, and dumped more than 4 feet of snow, but it has been slow.
Major Cash For Students In New York State
As the 2023 semesters begin, there is some big money available for students in New York State.
Many In New York State Will See More Money In Their Paychecks
Starting today many workers in New York State will get a raise.
USPS Asking People To Do This For Their Mail Carriers
As Western New York digs itself out of the snow left by the weekend blizzard, many people are still waiting for Christmas or holiday gifts to be delivered.
First Legal Adult-Use Marijuana Dispensary Opens In New York
Finally. FINALLY! The first legal adult-use cannabis retail dispensary has opened in New York State.
PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State
How safe are you from the latest skimming trend in New York State?
Can You Legally Have Marijuana Delivered In New York State?
Will consumers be able to get cannabis delivered in New York State?
Certain Students In New York State Can Get Tuition Free College
New York State is giving certain students a chance to attend for free.
Bills Fans Think Stefon Diggs Gave Himself Food Poisoning
Buffalo Bills fans wondered if Stefon Diggs gave himself food poisoning but the star wide receiver cleared the air.
Country 106.5 WYRK
Buffalo, NY
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wyrk.com/
Comments / 0