Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-01 12:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 01:30:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Motherlode by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 20:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 15:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 5000 to 6000 ft this afternoon will fall to 3000 to 4000 ft by around midnight as precipitation ends. Lingering travel impacts are expected after the snow stops.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 20:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Western Plumas County, Lassen Park FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Plumas County, Lassen Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 15:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will drop from 4500 to 5500 feet late this afternoon to 3500 to 4500 ft this evening as the precipitation ends.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Madera, Mariposa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Madera; Mariposa .Moderate to heavy rain has fallen in this area over the last 24 hours and will continue into this evening. Ponding and debris, such as mud and rocks, falling onto roadways have been reported by CHP. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Madera and Mariposa. * WHEN...Until 700 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 449 PM PST, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Yosemite South Entrance, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite National, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa, Metcalf Gap, Ahwahnee, Wawona Campground, Jerseydale, Fish Camp, Wawona Visitor Center, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, Bass Lake Ranger District, Batterson, El Portal, Badger Pass Ranger Station, Bridalveil Creek Campground and Poison Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Lake, Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Mendocino FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 345 PM PST this afternoon for portions of central California and northwest California, including the following counties in northwest California, Lake and Mendocino. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat as rain decreases over the next few hours. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-01 12:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 01:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sonoma FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 230 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, Sonoma. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Comments / 0