Effective: 2022-01-01 12:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 01:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Sonoma FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues with many stream gauges remaining above flood stage across Sonoma county. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 600 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 254 PM PST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg, Sebastopol, Cotati, Roseland, South Santa Rosa Cdp, Larkfield-Wikiup, Forestville, Guerneville, South Santa Rosa, Graton, Occidental and Monte Rio. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO