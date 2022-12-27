New Rochelle Man Missing Since Mid-November Found Dead

The body of missing New Rochelle resident Christopher Corcoran was found on the North shore of Orchard Beach in the Bronx. Photo Credit: nycparks.org and New Rochelle Police

A Westchester man who has been missing since November has been found dead in a Bronx park.

Christopher Corcoran, age 61, of New Rochelle, was found by NYPD officers around 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 on the north shore of Orchard Beach, said Capt. J. Collins Coyne, of the New Rochelle Police.

Corcoran was last seen leaving his residence in New Rochelle at around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, New Rochelle Police said.

The New York City Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death, said the NYPD.

Coyne said there was no indication at this time that Corcoran’s death was related to a criminal act.

"The New Rochelle Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the Corcoran family," Coyne added.

