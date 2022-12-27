ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Photos show how Germany has changed in 75 years since the era of the Nazis in World War II

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGlOv_0jvhbrY400

A Nazi rally in Berlin on January 30, 1938; A crowd at the a Christmas market in Berlin on December 1, 2022.

Mondadori via Getty Images; Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • The Nazi party ruled Germany from 1933 until 1945, with Adolf Hitler as its leader.
  • The Nazis spread antisemitism and were responsible for both the Holocaust and the start of World War II.
  • Over 75 years later, Germany looks very different today from what it did during the 1930s and 1940s.
THEN: The Brandenburg Gate in 1933. Built in the late 1700s, this structure was historically a symbol of German pride, but Hitler turned it into a sign of Nazi power.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1311p3_0jvhbrY400
A Nazi parade at Brandenburg Gate in 1933.

Marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: Insider

NOW: The Brandenburg Gate in 2022, now an iconic landmark and a symbol of a reunited Berlin after the Cold War.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090zEh_0jvhbrY400
A Christmas tree (L) with its top chopped off is seen next to a Chanukkah menorah in front of Berlin's landmark the Brandenburg Gate on December 21, 2022

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Visit Berlin

THEN: The Reichstag building in 1933, which housed Germany's parliament in Berlin. Hitler used an arson attack at the building to seize power for the Nazis.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xV3zt_0jvhbrY400
The Reichstag building on fire after an arson attack on February 27, 1933.

Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Source: History.com

NOW: The Reichstag building in 2022, which holds the lower house of Germany's national assembly — or Bundestag.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gaE2Z_0jvhbrY400
An Israeli flag flies next to a German flag and a European Union flag in front of the Reichstag building on January 26, 2022.

Christian Ender/Getty Images

Source: Britannica

THEN: The Berlin Cathedral in 1935. The building's history dates back to the 1400s, but was badly damaged during World War II.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShqQL_0jvhbrY400
Young people dance in front of the Berlin Cathedral in October 1935.

Herbert Hoffmann/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Source: Visit Berlin

NOW: The Berlin Cathedral in 2022 is now a concert venue, and its dome has become a major part of Berlin's cityscape.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HUhw_0jvhbrY400
People cool off in the fountain in front of the Berlin Cathedral on July 19, 2022.

Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Visit Berlin

THEN: The Dachau concentration camp in 1933, which was the first camp opened by the Nazis for political prisoners. It eventually turned into a death camp for Jews.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLct9_0jvhbrY400
Prisoners enter Dachau concentration camp in 1933.

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Source: History.com

NOW: The Dachau concentration camp in 2018. It's now a museum and memorial site.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piSl2_0jvhbrY400
The Dachau concentration camp in 2018.

Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Dachau website

THEN: Dortmund in 1933. Antisemitism against the city's Jewish population increased after World War I.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpRaU_0jvhbrY400
German dictator Adolf Hitler speaking to a crowd at a Nazi rally, in Dortmund, in 1933.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Source: Holocaust Research Project

NOW: Dortmund in 2022. The city's residents have pushed back against neo-Nazi activity in recent years.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03w7ac_0jvhbrY400
Counter-protestors carry a banner during a demonstration of right-wing extremists in Dortmund on April 14, 2018.

David Young/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: DW News

THEN: Dresden in 1934. This city was a major hub for Germany's road and train network and was heavily bombed by Allied forces during World War II.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJQMV_0jvhbrY400
A view from the town hall tower over the destroyed city of Dresden, taken sometime between 1945 and 1950.

Deutsche Fotothek/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: History.com

NOW: Dresden in 2019. After World War II, the city was rebuilt with modern buildings and saw an expansion in manufacturing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3mZI_0jvhbrY400
A Christmas market in Dresden on December 13, 2022.

Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Britannica

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 26

Related
New York Post

Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time

The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners.  “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
Jules

What Happened to the Killers of 6 Million Jews?

The world has seen two great wars wreaking havoc. Despite the numerous nuclear attacks during the first war, the second one persists to be the deadliest of all times. The Germans went against many rules during WWI. Their war misconduct resulted in them losing terribly after which the Treaty of Versailles was introduced.
BBC

Stutthof survivor: Entering Nazi camp meant a death sentence

Manfred Goldberg was 13 when he was sent to Stutthof concentration camp near the coast of the Baltic Sea in August 1943. That same summer, Irmgard Furchner had begun working in the camp commander's headquarters as a shorthand typist. Now 97, she has been found guilty of aiding and abetting the murders of more than 10,500 detainees.
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Jules

When the People of France Danced to Death

An Illustration of the Dancing PlaguePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Several plagues have hit the earth since it came into being. These include The Black death, Cocoliztli epidemic, Yellow fever, Flu pandemic, etc. These plagues might have resulted from microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, or parasites. But some plagues were so strange to the world, that their causes remained a mystery to this day. These plagues caused people to dance, twirl, shake, and twist. Digging the history, the dancing plague had traced back to the seventh century, when people started to dance in graveyards unintentionally, in a town of Saxon named Kolbigk, and then in the 1800s, Madagascar witnessed a similar plague called Tigretier. Another incident was reported in 1188, where dozens of people started dancing at a religious ceremony at a church in South Wales. In addition to that, the fatal dancing in the German town of Erfurt took place in 1247. 200 people danced uncontrollably on the Moselle River bridge until they collapsed and drowned in the river. But the most reported outbreak was that in France, called the dancing plague or “dance mania”, which shook the world in 1518.
RadarOnline

'The Hunters Became The Prey': Vladimir Putin's Troops Caught POACHING Geese From Farm ATTACKED By Ukrainian Soldiers

Russian troops under the leadership of Vladimir Putin were recently attacked by Ukrainian forces after being caught poaching geese from a Ukrainian farm, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking confrontation took place last week in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.According to footage of the incident obtained by Daily Mail, at least three Russian soldiers are seen killing geese in what was believed to be preparation for a feast later that evening.The footage also showed the soldiers returning to a nearby building they were occupying with the killed geese slung over their shoulders while a military vehicle containing a Russian commander approached from...
Business Insider

How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane

The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
The Jewish Press

Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer

Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Amazing Discovery – Captured T-34 Found Decades After It Was Abandoned By the German Army

In the decades since the end of the Second World War, thousands of discoveries have been made. From sunken ships and downed aircraft to unexploded munitions and lost weaponry, items dating back to the conflict can be found across Europe and the Pacific. One such discovery to make headlines was that of a captured T-34 tank, which had been abandoned by the German Army not long after the Battle of Narva.
Business Insider

Business Insider

801K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy