G-Dragon likely to be only BIGBANG member to stay with YG

By Yonhap News Agency
 4 days ago

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Daesung of K-pop boy group BIGBANG recently terminated his contract with YG Entertainment, the agency said Tuesday, with G-Dragon expected to be the band's only member to remain with the company.

BIGBANG member G-Dragon, seen here at a fashion show in Seoul, South Korea, in 2017, might become a soloist. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

"We're discussing signing a contract with G-Dragon as a soloist, while Daesung is seeking a new start after terminating his contract (with the agency)," YG said in a media interview.

The news comes a day after the agency announced that member Taeyang signed a contract with The Black Label, an affiliated K-pop label headed by music producer and composer Teddy. Another member, T.O.P, left YG in February.

The group debuted as a five-member group in 2006 and has since released a number of hit songs, including "Lies," "Last Farewell," "Fantastic Baby" and "Bang Bang Bang," standing at the forefront of an Asiawide boom of Korean pop music.

After the departure of member Seungri for his involvement in a far-reaching sex and drug scandal that roiled the K-pop industry in 2019, the group returned as a quartet in April after four years of hiatus mainly caused by the members' military enlistments. Its new single, "Still Life," dominated domestic music charts upon its release that month.

YG, however, has ruled out any chance of the group's dissolution, saying there will be no change in Taeyang's and Daesung's status as BIGBANG members despite their departure from the agency and will always support their new beginning and decisions.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

