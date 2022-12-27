ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man arrested; allegedly provided false report to police

By Rickenzie Johnikin
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 25, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address for a 911 call. According to the deputy, 43-year-old Jason Stutts allegedly stated that he thought his friend and neighbor had been shot.

According to reports, Stutts allegedly heard a shot and screaming from the woods toward his neighbor’s house. According to deputies, Stutts reportedly stated that he later called his neighbor and the neighbor sounded in distress.

Deputies contacted the neighbor, who advised that everything was fine, no one was screaming, and he had not spoken on the phone with Stutts. According to reports, the deputy confronted Stutts about not talking to his neighbor, and Stutts maintained the statement that he did. The deputy then asked Stutts to check his call history on his phone. However, Stutts reportedly denied the deputy access to the phone.

Stutts was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for One Count of Criminal Mischief, Giving False Report to Police.

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

