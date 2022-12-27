ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, WV

Black water floods West Virginia church after water line break on Christmas morning

By Rachel Pellegrino, Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Cleanup continues after a local church was flooded on Christmas morning.

Senior Pastor Jeff Davenport told 13 News that a water line broke at First Baptist Church of Hurricane at around 7:30 a.m., and the church was flooded.

Dramatic surveillance video shows black water flooding the church. Davenport says that the water ran for an hour.

Several rooms were destroyed, including the preschool academy and the music library.

Those who showed up for Christmas service quickly jumped into action with shop vacs and squeegees to help clean up, but they still have a lot of work to do.

Regular church services will take place this weekend.

