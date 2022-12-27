Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Young girl dies after being struck by Cabell County deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:15 p.m., 12/31/22. West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a young girl who was struck by a cruiser operated by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in Huntington Friday evening. The incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Fifth Avenue...
wymt.com
Members of one WV fire department mourning the loss of one of their own
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - One volunteer fire department in Logan County, West Virginia is paying tribute to one of their fallen brothers. In a post on the Cora Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, officials announced the death of their safety officer Jeff Jones on Friday, December 23rd. We are...
1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
WSAZ
Trash-filled property demolished
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
1 dead, 3 injured in Logan County, West Virginia, crash
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died and a man and two juveniles were injured after a crash in Logan County Thursday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 10 in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. […]
WSAZ
I-77 crash sends two to the hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 77 North in the Sissonville area sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The accident was reported around 2 p.m. near the 111 mile-marker. The northbound entrance to...
WSAZ
Deputies | Man accused of malicious wounding, holding woman against her will
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is in jail accused of holding a woman against her will inside a vehicle earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Dec. 1. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Dunbar is facing malicious wounding charges...
Metro News
Former Charleston mayor closes downtown restaurant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Danny’s BBQ Stand in downtown Charleston probably hasn’t been around long enough to qualify as “an institution.” However, Danny Jones, the proprietor of the establishment is the definition of a Charleston institution. The former Charleston mayor, former Kanawha County sheriff, former delegate,...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said. Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio, faces a felonious assault charge, Champlin said in a release. The victim was treated for...
Metro News
Crash claims life in Logan County
PECKS MILL, W.Va. — A head-on crash in Logan County Thursday claimed a driver’s life and injured two children who were passengers. Logan County deputies said the collision took place on Route 10 at Pecks Mill when a car being driven by Della Browning veered across the center line and struck an oncoming pick-up truck head-on.
WDTV
WVSP searching for missing juvenile
SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for information regarding a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a home in Spencer in Roane County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to WVSP. Authorities said Brayden was last seen around 4 p.m....
WSAZ
Unmarked car with emergency lights impounded in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Nitro Police Department pulled over a sedan that looked unusual early Thursday morning. What they found strange is that it had lights on like a police cruiser. They made the stop and discovered the person driving the car was...
WSAZ
Special “K!”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here’s a look back at the career of Marshall basketball senior Taevion Kinsey who made Herd fans happy when he has returned for a fifth season.
Metro News
Ironton Tribune
WSAZ
Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
