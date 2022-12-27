ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Learner's permits in New York will be extended to 1 year under new DMV plan

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

New drivers in the Empire State now have a little longer to earn their license.

Previously, new drivers had just six months to use their learner's permits before having to get a proper license.

Under a new plan that begins Dec. 27, the DMV will be extending the expiration of learner's permits to one full year.

All applicants with expiration dates on or before June 23 are permitted to renew their permits for an additional 180 days.

