Austin, TX

Overturned 18-wheeler closes eastbound lanes of Parmer Lane near Samsung Boulevard

By Abigail Jones
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An overturned truck is causing traffic delays on East Parmer Lane.

The Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department responded to a crash where an 18-wheeler overturned on East Parmer Lane at Samsung Boulevard.

APD tweeted at 11:25 a.m. that all eastbound lanes of East Parmer Lane at Samsung Boulevard were closed.

Closures are expected to last several hours. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

