Overturned 18-wheeler closes eastbound lanes of Parmer Lane near Samsung Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An overturned truck is causing traffic delays on East Parmer Lane.

The Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department responded to a crash where an 18-wheeler overturned on East Parmer Lane at Samsung Boulevard.

APD tweeted at 11:25 a.m. that all eastbound lanes of East Parmer Lane at Samsung Boulevard were closed.

Closures are expected to last several hours. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.