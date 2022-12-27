NOPD cancels search for persons of interest in shooting death of ‘Boogie B’

UPDATE : The New Orleans Police Department has called off the search for the two individuals with possible information in the homicide investigation for comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell.

Officers say both have been located along with the vehicle of interest. The investigation is still ongoing.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two people wanted for questioning in the Dec. 23 shooting death of comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell.

The NOPD is searching for the individuals only for questioning in connection to the ongoing investigation. They are not wanted on criminal charges but are believed to have information on the homicide.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts or other information about this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

