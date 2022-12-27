ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD cancels search for persons of interest in shooting death of ‘Boogie B’

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLURP_0jvha32y00

UPDATE : The New Orleans Police Department has called off the search for the two individuals with possible information in the homicide investigation for comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell.

Officers say both have been located along with the vehicle of interest. The investigation is still ongoing.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two people wanted for questioning in the Dec. 23 shooting death of comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell.

The NOPD is searching for the individuals only for questioning in connection to the ongoing investigation. They are not wanted on criminal charges but are believed to have information on the homicide.

Mother of comedian ‘Boogie B’ blames ‘culture of violence’ for his murder

Anyone with information about their whereabouts or other information about this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 3

Joan Savage
4d ago

I agree and mourn with his mother. The culture of violence must stop. Death is final.

Reply
6
Related
WWL-TV

Man shot to death in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death inside of a car in the parking lot of a popular Carrollton Avenue strip mall around 11 a.m., according to police accounts and a witness who spoke to NOLA.com. New Orleans Police said the fatal shooting occurred near the intersection...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot and killed outside Mid-City business, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot Saturday in Mid-City, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the shooting at 11:02 a.m. at the intersection of Conti and David streets, one block upriver of North Carrollton Avenue. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A witness,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Interim NOPD Chief Woodfork picks new deputy superintendents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a tough first week as interim chief, Michelle Woodfork is hoping for an arrest soon in the high-profile murder of a comedian at the downtown Rouses. Woodfork is announcing two new deputy superintendents as she lays the groundwork for a more effective department, which she hopes to grow by 300 officers within the next two years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD: Homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an Algiers homicide where a homeowner allegedly opened fire on an armed man inside his home, according to a Wednesday press release. NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Pittari Drive at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Shooting victim, Courtney Hughes remembered

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — More than 100 people gathered at Behrman Park in Algiers, standing as one, to remember 19-year-old Courtney Hughes who was shot and killed earlier this week. The 19-year-old nursing student was at a party at a short term rental in the Lower Ninth Ward when...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Two arrested after hours-long standoff with deputies at Tangipahoa apartment complex Friday night

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two men were taken into custody Friday night after an hours-long standoff with deputies and evading arrest earlier the same day. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the two-hour standoff started just before 7 p.m. at the Woodlands Apartments in Tickfaw when deputies learned Kelvin Provost, 24, had barricaded himself inside.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy