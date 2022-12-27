Patty Lynn Allen of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away December 24, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born January 15, 1949, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Lillian Hutchinson Robertson. Patty has lived in Mountain Home since moving from Baden, Pennsylvania in 1968. She married Carroll Allen on November 17, 1994. Patty loved helping children and was a school bus driver for Mountain Home Public Schools for 32 years. She enjoyed holidays and family dinners, swimming and boating, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arkansas Razorbacks. Patty especially loved spending time with her family, grandkids, and pets.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO