Lawrence “Larry” Jerome Schmitz, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Lawrence “Larry” Jerome Schmitz, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. He was born on September 4, 1940, in Springfield, IL, to Alfred and Ellen Kelly Schmitz. He attended Cathedral Boys High School in Springfield. Larry married Patricia Joan White on January 20, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Church, she preceded him in death July 2, 2002. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving in the US Army. Larry founded Ozark Boat Docks Inc. (OBD) after building many homes in the Oakland Area. He was best known for his love of horse racing.
Opal Maxine Ghrist, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Opal Maxine Ghrist, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Opal was born on November 19, 1929, in Mitchell, Arkansas, to John Richman and Olva Sue Mitchell Harris. She graduated from Viola High School and then she married Donald Ghrist on November 19, 1949 in Gainesville, Missouri. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and gardening. Opal loved her family, especially her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Patty Lynn Allen, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Patty Lynn Allen of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away December 24, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born January 15, 1949, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Lillian Hutchinson Robertson. Patty has lived in Mountain Home since moving from Baden, Pennsylvania in 1968. She married Carroll Allen on November 17, 1994. Patty loved helping children and was a school bus driver for Mountain Home Public Schools for 32 years. She enjoyed holidays and family dinners, swimming and boating, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arkansas Razorbacks. Patty especially loved spending time with her family, grandkids, and pets.
Jerry Russell, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Jerry Russell of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Jerry Russell died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Patrick William Linehan, 31, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 31-year-old Patrick William Linehan of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Patrick William Linehan died Wednesday.
Larry Gene Quick, 78, Mountain Home (Roller)
Larry Gene Quick was born in Mammoth, MO on May 27, 1944. He attended Mountain Home Public Schools. He married Elaine Pleasant in 1963. He served on the Baxter County Quorum Court, the Baxter County Fair Board and the Mountain Home Saddle Club. He owned Pleasant Mill and Timber from 1973 until 1990. He was a truck driver from 1990 until his retirement.
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
Edwards named Baxter Health Foundation executive director
Sarah Edwards (Photo courtesy of Baxter Health) As Barney Larry gets ready to retire from the Baxter Health Foundation, his successor has been named. Current Vice President and Major Gifts Officer Sarah Edwards will take on the role of executive director next week. Edwards started with the hospital in 2015...
Missouri man charged for stealing hospital vehicle
A Missouri man is facing multiple charges for stealing a hospital vehicle and breaking into a home.According to the probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to a residence on a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported when he returned to his home he noticed...
Baxter Health welcomes general surgeon Dr. David Harrison
Baxter Health has welcomed general surgeon David Harrison, MD, to the medical staff. Dr. Harrison joins the practice of Dr. John Spore, Dr. Jacob Dickinson, Dr. Jennifer Foster and Dr. John Austin Carlisle at Ozark Surgical Group in Mountain Home. Dr. Harrison has been in practice since 2000, providing surgical...
Keeping gambling house charge dropped in one case; another one opened
While a charge of keeping a gambling house in Mountain Home has just been filed, the same charge filed earlier against a Green Forest man has been settled and dismissed. In late July, 33-year-old Daniel Scallorn was arrested and charged with operating gambling houses in Mountain Home and Harrison. Both businesses are shut down.
Congrats, Taylor!
Pictured (Left to Right): Store Manager, Jeremy Welch, student, Taylor Albright, and Hannah Walker YF&R Committee Member. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to announce the December recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Taylor Albright. Taylor is a member of the Mountain Home FFA Chapter and the daughter of Jacquie Albright.
Thursday basketball results include MHCA boys falling on last day of ASUMH/Arvest Winter Jam
The Mountain Home Christian Academy boys’ basketball team suffered a 72-60 loss to Lead Hill on the final day of the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home/Arvest Bank Winter Jam at the Yellville-Summit Multi-Purpose Facility. Jordan Woods led the Eagles with a game high 26 points, including 15 from three-point range. Quintin Sewell scored 19 points for the Tigers, Mason Cain had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jayce Williams ended up with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Kaden Baker provided 11 points.
Man in Boone County crashes vehicle into residence
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in Bergman for a report of a vehicle crashing into a home. While en route to the scene, the caller reported the suspect, 28-year-old Ismael Lopez, was sitting in the car yelling and threatening to drive the car into the residence again.
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident in Fulton County
An accident in Fulton County claimed the life one and injured another December 22 on U.S. Highway 63. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Faith Babcock of Caruthersville, Mo. was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when she crossed the double yellow line striking a vehicle .
North AR Youth Center holds NYE party to benefit the center
The North Arkansas Youth Center will be hosting a New Years Eve party Saturday night to benefit projects to grow the youth center in Cotter. Mark Kapshandy and Jerry Hopper joined KTLO’s MJ Haworth on Talk of the Town to discuss the events of the evening. Listen:. Tickets are...
Boil orders issued for 3 communities in the Twin Lakes area
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued several boil orders for communities in the KTLO listening area.In Baxter County, all customers in the Big Flat Waterworks system are under a boil order due to a frozen line coming in from the well to the pump house. In Fulton County, all...
whiterivernow.com
County: Cardboard, recyclables no longer picked up in Batesville; items must be taken to Recycling Center
After Independence County officials pulled recycling collection trailers from Batesville earlier this month, the county recycling program now says it will stop picking up cardboard and recyclables from city businesses. In a letter sent to Batesville businesses dated Dec. 20, 2022, the Independence County Recycling program said due to recycling...
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs woman arrested on outstanding warrants
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Friday evening on two outstanding traffic warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tiffany L. Carney, 25, was wanted on Willow Springs charges, the patrol said. She is held in the Howell County Jail.
Krooked Kreek Water Association issues boil order for entire system
Two new boil water orders were issued Thursday for the Krooked Kreek Water Association in both Boone and Newton counties. The entire system of Krooked Kreek Water Association is under the boil order due to an issue of individual frozen lines preventing the tank from filling. The boil order issued...
