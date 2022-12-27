ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botkins, OH

OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

CBC-CTS to sponsor Rose Bowl Parade Donate Life float

DAYTON – Community Blood Center-Community Tissue Services will sponsor the Donate Life Rose Parade float in Pasadena on Jan. 2, 2023. The Donate Life float is part of a national campaign to help share the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation with millions of people who either visit Pasadena or tune in to watch the Rose Parade every year from across the nation and around the world.
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Biggest news stories of 2022

As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

SAAT extends a helping hand

SIDNEY — The Sidney Addict Assistant Team (SAAT) through the Sidney Police Department works to help addicts in the area that are working through recovery or would like to begin their recovery journey. The SAAT was started in 2016 when the opiate pandemic started to get out of control...
SIDNEY, OH
Lima News

Teens For Christ reportedly terminates two employees

LIMA — Teens for Christ has reportedly terminated two employees who were placed on administrative leave in July, according to a brief letter sent to donors Friday. The letter did not name which employees were terminated, and board members did not immediately return a call from The Lima News to confirm the terminations Friday afternoon.
beckersdental.com

Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
CELINA, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen County Public Health will resume its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, in January and February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2; Monday, Jan. 16; and Monday, Feb. 20.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Bucks mark 74th anniversary

Joe and Ruth (Folsom) Buck of rural West Liberty will celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary on Dec. 31. They are the proud parents of Chuck (Carol) Buck, Laura Jane Bryant, Joann O’Brien and Joe II, all of West Liberty; Barb Hackett of Zanesfield; Nancy (Wayne) Hamilton of Urbana; and Shari (Terry) Jackson of Toledo.
WEST LIBERTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

————— There will be a grand opossum supper served at the Twilight Club rooms on Thursday evening. While other cities are worrying about the likelihood of watch parties on New Year’s Eve with liquor in the hip pocket – where the individual has a hip pocket – Sidney authorities are looking serenely forward to the occasion, confident that most watch parties will be held sans pre-war stuff, sans moonshine, and sans everything that will unduly enliven the witching hour.
SIDNEY, OH
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
WDTN

Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers

OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
OTTAWA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH

