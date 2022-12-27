Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Northwoods Band to perform in Rose Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a proud graduate of Eagle River and has been instrumental in representing students from our area in this year’s New Year’s parade. “She wanted to have north central Wisconsin represented...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
WSAW
30-foot snowman Snowmy Kromer welcomes visitors in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Frosty the snowman has some competition this year. A 30-foot snowman named Snowmy Kromer is making the Minocqua Visitors Bureau his home. Snowmy Kromer welcomes all visitors coming into Minocqua on Highway 51. “We love having the snowman here. He’s a great attraction,” said Krystal Westfahl,...
wxpr.org
One dead in Iron County snowmobile accident
An Outagamie man died in a snowmobile crash in Iron County last week. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Mathew Wolfgram, 47, died from injuries in the crash. Police got a call about the crash around 7:30 last Thursday night. It happened on a trail about a...
wiproud.com
Man arrested for robbing Wisconsin gas station on Christmas Eve
TAYLOR COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Taylor County man is arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Christmas Eve. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office identified that man as 36-year-old Tommy Wilkes. Around 6 pm Saturday, deputies got a report of a man entering a Cenex...
Name of Tomahawk fatal crash victim released
Police have identified the woman who, along with her dog, died Monday in a town of Hull Crash as 52-year-old Renee Jane Kapellusch. Kapellusch, from the Tomahawk area, died at the scene of the crash, reported at about 7:50 a.m. Monday on County U at County Road A. Police say...
WJFW-TV
Mother-daughter duo open small cafe in downtown Eagle River
If you would’ve told mother and daughter duo Beth and Ashlee Millen they’d be owning a business together—let alone working together, they would’ve laughed. Sure, they spend doing fun activities together. “We garden together, we have chickens, we do so many things together, we ice fish,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
UPDATED: Name Released in Fatal Lincoln County Crash
TOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) — One person has died as the result of a crash in the Town of Bradley on Monday. Officers say a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of County Roads U and A and went into the ditch. The vehicle struck several trees before coming to rest.
UPMATTERS
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
northernnewsnow.com
Brick House Cafe burns down
CABLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The well known Brick House Cafe in Cable, WI burned down Friday morning. Owner Heather Ludzack tells Northern News Now she’s happy all of her customers, employees, family, and dog got out of the building before it was engulfed. Ludzack says she’s not...
WSAW
Abbotsford native up for Educator Grammy
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A teacher from central Wisconsin could be represented at the Grammys in Los Angeles this February. Abbotsford native Marisa Frank is being celebrated for teaching music. She now lives and teaches in Nashville. Frank is one of 10 finalists for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator award.
Comments / 0