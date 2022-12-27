Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
PACIFIC POWER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WITH INCOME RESTRAINTS
Pacific Power has programs available to support customers who are experiencing income restraints. According to information released from the unitality company on Thursday, Pacific Power’s most vulnerable customers can access a variety of bill support programs through local community action agencies, including the Oregon Energy Fund, Oregon Energy Assistance Program, COVID Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
kawc.org
Arizona taxpayers to foot the bill to remove shipping containers at the border
PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border including in Yuma County that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place. Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to...
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
Arizona dam sees highest water level in 5 years, relieving farmers: report
The Coolidge Dam in eastern Arizona has reported recorded its highest water level in five years and, per the U.S. Geological Survey, the highest December total ever.
ABC 15 News
What are the laws for headlights, turn signals, and taillights?
Operation Safe Roads is dedicated to making sure drivers get the understanding needed to make safe decisions. ABC15 received an email from one Valley resident named Jason who said he has seen far too many drivers with missing headlights, brake lights, lack of blinker use, and more. Our team decided...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm moving in New Year's Day!
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after...
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
KOLD-TV
Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It’s no surprise that New Year’s eve is the most dangerous holiday. “I do personal injury work. So, on New Year’s Day and the days that follow unfortunately that’s when my phones are the busiest and I’d rather them not be,” said Marc Lamber an attorney with Fennemore law firm.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
AZFamily
Businesses react to Arizona's minimum wage increase
According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most recent statute cannot be prosecuted. New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert...
AZFamily
Arizona laws going into effect on New Year’s Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were hundreds of bills signed into Arizona law in 2022. Here are a few that will take effect on New Year’s Day. Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) HB 2204 classifies cryptocurrency and NFTs as gifts for tax purposes. Those trading in these financial...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Get ready, Arizona. Bigger, more sophisticated attacks on our power grid are likely
Control room at Palo Verde nuclear plant || Wikipedia. Opinion: A 2019 incident at Arizona’s Palo Verde nuclear plant and others should be our wakeup call: Bad actors could easily damage to the nation’s power grid. By Phil Boas || The Arizona Republic. Attacks against the U.S. power...
AZFamily
Tempe coffee shop owners say paying workers more than minimum wage is not hurting business
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s minimum wage is going up by more than a dollar, and that’s raising concerns about how it will impact small businesses. Owners of Brick Road Coffee in Tempe aren’t worried at all. Nadia Davis is a barista at Brick Road Coffee and says they treat her well and pay her more than minimum wage. “It is a big deal,” said Davis. “I was shocked when they told us they would give us a little increase in pay, because most coffee shops don’t do that, they expect you to live off the tips you make.”
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Hobbs retains Arizona water director, appoints new leaders for other natural resources agencies
Tom Buschatzke will remain as director of the state Department of Water Resources. || Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs’ Office. Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is retaining the state’s top water official, keeping Tom Buschatzke on board as director of the Department of Water Resources at a time when water issues are of paramount concern in Arizona.
AZFamily
First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs’ Pick for Top Doctor Hints at Shift from Ducey’s Management of COVID Pandemic
Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs’ selection of Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services marks another likely point in policy changes in contrast to outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration. Cullen promoted strict coronavirus measures in the county, which includes Tucson, when it...
Lake Mead Update: Are Water Levels Rising?
In July, the lake's water levels were the lowest they have been since the reservoir was first constructed in the 1930s, at 1,040 feet.
