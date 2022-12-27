Twelve people were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Jurupa Valley Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road. There were a total of 15 occupants in the five vehicles involved, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. At least seven people were taken to a hospital “with various degrees of injuries,” Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez said.

