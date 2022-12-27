ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

Twelve People Injured in 5-Vehicle Crash in Jurupa Valley

Twelve people were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Jurupa Valley Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road. There were a total of 15 occupants in the five vehicles involved, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. At least seven people were taken to a hospital “with various degrees of injuries,” Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez said.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Critically Injured in Long Beach Crash with Metro Train

A man on a bicycle suffered critical injuries Saturday morning when he collided with a Metro train in Long Beach, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 11:15 a.m. at Spring Street and Del Mar Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. A preliminary investigation indicated the bicyclist rode...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Three People Hurt In Baldwin Park Crash

A car crashed into a wall and overturned as it exited the westbound (10) San Bernardino Freeway in Baldwin Park. The crash happened at 2:10 a.m as the vehicle exited at Francisquito Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three people were hurt in the crash and transported to a...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

CHP Officers Conducting Three-Day Anti-DUI Crackdown

An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Riverside County and around the state is underway Saturday and will continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol initiated its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Three People Killed in Palm Desert Crash

Authorities Thursday identified the three people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert. The crash was reported about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Fred Waring and Adonis drives, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Ricardo Meza, 24, of Palm Desert was driving a 2021 Honda Accord at a high...
PALM DESERT, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Man Killed in Hit-Run Crash ID’d

Authorities Friday identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Koreatown. The victim was 45-year-old Los Angeles resident Antonio Lopez, according to the coroner’s offic. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. Thursday on Western Avenue north of Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. An unknown...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Admits Shooting at Motorist on 91 Freeway

A felon who shot at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway pleaded guilty Friday to firearm assault and was immediately sentenced to five years in state prison. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland admitted the felony count under a plea agreement with the Riverside County...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Crash in La Puente

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. to 15835 Cadwell St. where they learned a white truck and a white vehicle of an unknown make and model had collided, said a CHP spokesman. The...
LA PUENTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Man, 69, Who Died in Palm Desert Crash

Authorities Thursday identified a 69-year-old man who was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert. The crash was reported at 7:15 p.m. at Fred Waring and Adonis drives, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that three people were trapped inside a...
PALM DESERT, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Identified

A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th and Alameda streets when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 35, Killed, Suspect Arrested in South Los Angeles Shooting

A 57-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed another man in South Los Angeles during an argument was in police custody Friday. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division responded to Denker Avenue just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Western and Normandie avenues, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Sought in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run Crash

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help in locating and identifying a motorist who was behind the wheel of a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles and caught on video fleeing the scene on foot. The driver of a stolen 2008 Lexus IS250 was involved in a crash with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Manhunt Underway for Banning Man Suspected of Killing Two, Wounding Another

A 22-year-old man suspected of gunning down two people and wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning was at large Friday. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning allegedly shot the two men and a woman shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue and less than a quarter-mile north of I-10, according to the Banning Police Department.
BANNING, CA
mynewsla.com

Corona IDs Banning Man Killed in South Los Angeles

A man shot to death earlier this week in South Los Angeles was identified Friday as a Banning resident. The man shot in a parking lot at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Imperial Highway was 23-year-old Korey Slaughter, according to the coroner’s office. The crime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man In Serious Condition After Rolling Vehicle Off Cliff

A 37-year-old man rolled an off-road vehicle approximately 300 feet down a hillside in the area of Lake View Terrace Thursday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the call was received around 2:25 p.m. near Rattlesnake Trail west. LAFD Air Ops lowered a paramedic to assess the man, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Police: Father Assaults Mother, Snatches Boy from Long Beach Home

Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother and took the boy.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Fatally Struck By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Koreatown

A person was struck and killed Thursday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Koreatown, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1:25 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Long Beach Police Ask for Help Identifying Hit-and-Run Suspects

As the year draws to a close, the Long Beach Police Department Friday asked the public for help identifying suspects in two hit-and-run crashes, including one that was fatal. The fatal crash occurred at about 6:20 a.m. Nov. 4 in the intersection of Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue. Samuel Juarez...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy