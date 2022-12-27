Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Cowboys-Titans DFS Showdown: Injury and Slate Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will head into Tennessee to take on a depleted Titans squad...
Twitter Erupts In Jim Harbaugh-Broncos Jokes Amid TCU-Michigan Shootout
TCU proved it belonged in the College Football Playoff by going up by as much as 18 points late in the third quarter. Jim Harbaugh has not had a strong bowl record in his eight-year tenure at Michigan. The program is 1-6 in bowl games under the 59-year-old head coach and have lost five straight, including a Fiesta Bowl loss to the eventual national champion Georgia in last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews to be Bears President
According to an ESPN report, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has interviewed with the NFL’s Chicago Bears to become their president/CEO. Warren became the Big Tencommission in 2020 and helped navigate the conference through the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the highlight of his time as Big Ten commission has been the addition of UCLA and USC to the conference and a record-breaking media rights deal.
49ers QB Trey Lance undergoes second ankle surgery
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery on his right ankle for the second time in just over three
LeBron James’ Comments Raise Question To Tenure With Lakers
LeBron James has made one thing clear. He has no desire to waste his final great stretch playing meaningless basketball for a subpar Los Angeles Lakers team. James is under contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season before hitting free agency. His current Lakers agreement also includes a trade restriction (until Feb. 18, 2023). Yet, with the Lakers having flirted with the bottom of the barrel in the Western Conference, James might not return after five seasons.
NFL Week 17 Picks: Are Packers, Patriots Both Overvalued?
It feels like just yesterday it was Labor Day, and we were grilling out, embracing summer’s last stand while also eagerly anticipating the start of the NFL season. Yet, here we are, in Week 17 of the season, about ready to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year. And with New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, the Jan. 1 date typically reserved for the college bowl season suddenly belongs to the pros.
Playing In Miami Vs. Dolphins Never Was Easy For Tom Brady’s Patriots
Oct. 19, 2003. Pro Player Stadium. With the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins tied late in regulation, Richard Seymour blocked a go-ahead field-goal attempt by Olindo Mare, sending the game to overtime. After Mare pushed another try wide left early in the extra session, Tom Brady uncorked an 82-yard, walk-off, game-winning touchdown pass to Troy Brown.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Doubtful to Play Sunday vs. Saints
Jalen Hurts is considered doubtful to play this week for the Philadelphia Eagles, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. The Eagles will clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with any win in their last two games. They also can clinch the NFC East with a win or a loss by the Dallas Cowboys next week in Washington. The Eagles know they should be able to handle the New Orleans Saints this week in Philly with or without Hurts. Gardner Minshew will start for the team, and if they are victorious, it may be unlikely that Hurts will play in the last game during the season’s final week versus the New York Giants.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury
Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
Former Patriot Jarrett Stidham Reacts To Replacing Derek Carr
A great opportunity has presented itself to Jarrett Stidham. Stidham now is atop the Raiders’ quarterback depth chart after Las Vegas decided to sideline former starter Derek Carr for the remainder of the 2022 season. The Silver and Black aren’t mathematically eliminated from playoff contention entering Week 17, but they nonetheless are handing the keys of the offense over to a signal-caller who’s yet to start at the NFL level.
These Could Be Patriots’ Available Cornerbacks Vs. Dolphins
FOXBORO, Mass. — Last week, after dropping into coverage on a career-high nine snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders, Matthew Judon joked that he should begin moonlighting as a defensive back. The New England Patriots might need him to this Sunday. Cornerbacks Jalen Mills (groin), Jack Jones (knee) and...
Will DeVante Parker Play Vs. Dolphins? Bill Belichick Tight-Lipped
DeVante Parker has missed the Patriots’ last two games and is in danger of missing his third consecutive contest Sunday. The New England wide receiver suffered a concussion in Week 14 when the Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals. Parker clearly was impaired after he took a hit to the head while trying to catch a pass. Concussion spotters didn’t stop play, rather it was Parker’s teammate, Nelson Agholor, who got the attention of those on the sideline.
Tyler Huntley will Start Sunday Night for the Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Huntley will start Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens, the Ravens’ official website reports. Lamar Jackson will miss yet another game for the Ravens due to a knee injury. Jackson and the Ravens will hope he can return for the season’s final game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. That game could decide who will win the AFC North and thus get a home playoff game. How healthy Jackson is and how much the Ravens value that home playoff game will go a long way toward determining if Lamar will play. The Ravens may also have to decide if winning the division and a date with the Los Angeles Chargers is worth it or if they would give Jackson another week of rest and then play the winner of the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars, or Tennessee Titans. That division winner will be decided when they face each other in Week 18.
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Dolphins
The Patriots and Dolphins first went toe-to-toe in 1966, and ever since the following year, the longtime rivals have met on two occasions every NFL season. It’s been an entertaining rivalry, to say the least, and a number of players have experienced both sides of it. Here are five...
Matthew Judon Embracing Pursuit Of Patriots Sack Record
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon still has a chance at making Patriots history this season. Judon racked up 13 sacks in his first 10 games, putting him on pace not only to break Andre Tippett’s single-season Patriots record of 18.5, but also to match the NFL record of 22.5 shared by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan. With just 2.5 sacks in his last five games and two contests remaining, Judon has no shot of capturing the NFL record, but Tippett’s mark remains within reach.
Patriots Injury Report: Four Players Ruled Out For Showdown Vs. Dolphins
Once again, the New England Patriots will have to fill voids due to injury when they take on the Miami Dolphins in a pivotal clash Sunday. New England will be without cornerback Jack Jones and wide receiver DeVante Parker, who are both going to miss their third straight game due to a knee injury and a concussion, respectively.
Deebo Samuel Won't Play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel won’t play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. This will be the third straight game that Samuel has missed due to a knee injury. There was some hope that Samuel might be able to play in some fashion after putting in a limited practice Thursday, but he seemed to take a step back Friday. While Samuel was at practice Friday, he reportedly didn’t do much. In a perfect world, the 49ers would like to get Samuel into some game action in the season’s final game. Samuel has not played with new quarterback Brock Purdy, and the 49ers would like to see if they can gather some chemistry before they play their first game of the playoffs.
Jimmy Garoppolo To Jets? Scout Offers Outlook On Possible 2023 QB Match
The New York Jets conceivably can go in a number of directions at quarterback this offseason. Zach Wilson’s tenure as the team’s starting quarterback appears over after a downright disastrous 2022 season while Mike White, who will return to action this week following a rib injury, might just be auditioning for the lead job over the final two games of the regular season.
