CoinTelegraph
$8K dive or $22K rebound? Bitcoin traders anticipate Q1 BTC price action
Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching the end of 2022 at levels not seen in over two years — what do traders think will happen next?. Currently down 15% in Q4 and over 60% year-to-date, BTC/USD has few bullish allies as 2023 looms. Struggling to recover from the ongoing FTX scandal...
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why Bitcoin is likely heading below $16,000
December will likely be remembered by Bitcoin’s (BTC) fake breakout above $18,000, but apart from that brief overshoot, its trajectory was entirely bearish. In fact, the downward trend that currently offers an $18,850 resistance could bring the BTC price below $16,000 by mid-January. A handful of reasons can explain...
CoinTelegraph
What is Swan Bitcoin and how does it work?
When someone wants to buy Bitcoin (BTC), they usually take the route of a cryptocurrency exchange. Newbies may buy BTC on just any exchange they come across, while those with some sort of experience may opt for a reputable one. The exercise though bears little fruit as most exchanges function almost identically as centralized entities, often working as custodians of the crypto assets of the buyers.
CoinTelegraph
Two crypto-related ETFs were the worst-performing in Australia for 2022
Cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have taken the two top spots for the worst-performing ETFs in Australia for the year, with the same story playing out in the United States. BetaShares Crypto Innovators ETF (CRYP) and Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF (DIGA) have provided investors Down Under with respective negative...
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy Bitcoin purchase divides the crypto community
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recently added more Bitcoin (BTC) to the firm’s holdings. Members of the crypto community had mixed reactions to the move. In a recent tweet, MicroStrategy’s executive chairman Michael Saylor announced that the firm had made another Bitcoin purchase. The move puts the firm’s total BTC holdings at 132,500 BTC, purchased for a total of $4.03 billion but worth only around $2.1 billion at the time of writing. Many commended the move, while some brought up some potential negative effects.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Stories: How Bitcoin helped a couple start a family
Bitcoin (BTC) gains helped “Noodle,” a London-based Bitcoiner, to afford in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments for his family. Noodle’s story comes to life in the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s Crypto Stories. IVF treatments can be expensive, with success rates ranging from 4% to 38%, depending on...
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy to offer Bitcoin Lightning solutions in 2023
MicroStrategy executive chairman Michael Saylor has shared his firm’s plans to release Bitcoin Lightning Network-powered software and solutions in 2023. In a Twitter Spaces event on Dec. 28, Saylor shared that the company is exploring software and solutions that utilize the Lightning Network, such as solutions that “support” enterprise marketing as well as a cybersecurity solution aimed at corporate websites.
CoinTelegraph
Top crypto funding stories of 2022
2022 was a watershed year for crypto venture capital, as investors poured tens of billions of dollars into blockchain-focused startups despite the overwhelmingly bearish trend in asset prices. Is the VC-dominated crypto funding model good for the industry? Only time will tell. Cointelegraph Research is still in the process of...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin ‘not undervalued yet,’ says research as BTC price drifts nearer to $16K
Bitcoin (BTC) may not be at a good value enough for a macro price bottom, according to analysis from CryptoQuant. In a blog post on Dec. 29, a contributor to the on-chain analytics platform flagged one BTC price indicator with further left to fall. Profitability indicator lacks key cross. At...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin stays put with yearly close set to seal 60% YTD BTC price loss
Bitcoin (BTC) kept traders guessing to the last minute into the 2022 yearly close as volatility remained absent from the market. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD clinging to a familiar area around $16,500. The pair continued to disappoint players on both sides of the trade after...
CoinTelegraph
Nic Carter dives into proof-of-reserves, ranks exchange attestations
Bitcoin advocate Nic Carter has released an in-depth analysis of centralized exchange proof-of-reserves and ranked the attestations provided by some of the most prominent crypto trading platforms in the space. Carter published a detailed examination of the quality of several exchanges’ proof-of-reserves (PoR). The crypto executive used parameters such as...
CoinTelegraph
10 crypto tweets that aged like milk: 2022 edition
To put it lightly, it has been a wild year for the crypto sector. In the span of less than 12 months, the third-most valuable stablecoin imploded, leading to a domino effect that saw crypto lender Celsius go bankrupt, Three Arrows Capital’s founders go runabout and one of crypto’s most “altruistic” executives flown home in cuffs.
CoinTelegraph
The 10 largest crypto hacks and exploits in 2022 saw $2.1B stolen
It's been a turbulent year for the cryptocurrency industry — market prices have taken a huge dip, crypto giants have collapsed and billions have been stolen in crypto exploits and hacks. It was not even halfway through October when Chainalysis declared 2022 to be the “biggest year ever for...
CoinTelegraph
Vacuum Coin announces its expansion into the BNB Smart Chain
Vacuum Coin (VC) announced its plans to expand its ecosystem to the BNB Smart Chain by releasing the BEP-20 version of its token. Vacuum Coin is a reserve currency for an upcoming metaverse project called, “Metaverse Union,” which aims to connect all metaverses through its metaverse. The BEP-20 version of VC will be used as the utility token for its crypto services, such as chat-to-earn, play-to-earn, second-generation Crazy Rich Rabbit nonfungible tokens (NFTs), Vacuum Bot and Tina Launchpad.
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain analytics unable to prevent FTX-level illicit schemes
Data transparency has been a focal point for the cryptocurrency industry, but the FTX fiasco has shown that centralized exchanges (CEXs) are not transparent enough. So far, crypto analytics firms are apparently not capable of tracking transactions to help prevent collapses like that of FTX. All Bitcoin (BTC) transactions are...
CoinTelegraph
‘Everything bubble’ bursts: Worst year for US stocks and bonds since 1932
It’s been a torrid year for investors, and not just those in crypto, with United States (U.S.) bonds experiencing their worst year in centuries and U.S. stocks pulling back nearly 20% since 2022 began. As of Nov. 30, a Financial Times report noted that a traditional portfolio consisting of...
CoinTelegraph
Former Chinese central banker says digital yuan ‘usage has been low’
A former official of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the country’s central bank, has expressed disappointment that China’s digital yuan is seeing little use. Xie Ping, a former PBOC research director and current finance professor at Tsinghua University, made critical public comments about China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) at a recent university conference, according to a Dec. 28 Caixin report.
CoinTelegraph
2022 — The year that Web3 will never forget
It’s hard to believe that 2022 is the year that saw NFTs being sold for hundreds of millions of dollars and Bitcoin reaching all-time highs of around $60,000. At the same time, multiple crypto companies crumbled, including the infamous collapse of FTX, and Bitcoin fell to $16,000, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars from the crypto market cap. The fact is that 2022 is simply a year that the Web3 world will never forget.
